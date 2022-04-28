UK Tech Specialist Despatch Cloud partners with JD International Logistics

Despatch Cloud has partnered with JD International Logistics, a subsidiary of China’s largest retailer JD.com, to support JD’s Logistics operations in the UK fulfilment market.

JD will be using Despatch Cloud’s cloud-based sales channel connection technology to link fulfilment customers’ websites to its warehouses, as well as its Shipping tool – for access to the services of any of the 70+ supported couriers.

Despatch Cloud technology allows JD to securely pull orders from the websites and marketplaces of its clients, enabling JD International Logistics to roll out its services faster in the UK. The partnership has also enabled JD to produce courier labels for the UK and beyond – assisting with despatch across the continent.

Barry Yu, General Manager of JD International Logistics UK branch, said: “Despatch Cloud channel connection solutions provide a seamless integration of our global distribution network with British ecommerce businesses, helping us tap into Despatch Cloud’s local expertise in the UK ecommerce and courier market.”

Matthew Dunne, founder and CTO of Despatch Cloud, added: “We are delighted to have been selected to work with JD.com in the UK. With technology at its heart, it’s a hugely exciting company to be aligned with.”

More about Despatch Cloud

Despatch Cloud, the cloud-based order, warehouse and shipping system for e-commerce, provides state-of-the-art software that automates processes, facilitates scalability and helps clients to reach peak efficiency.

A Software as a Service provider, Despatch Cloud helps e-commerce firms simplify their order flow. It removes barriers to business growth and makes enterprise automation available to businesses of all sizes – across myriad sectors.

The company prides itself on breaking the mould to create simple and intuitive products, designed to manage complex environments and has plans to become the leading innovator in post-purchase technology.