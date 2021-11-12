UK’s biggest brands attending Packaging Innovations and Luxury Packaging London 2021

Amazon, Coca-Cola, Marks & Spencer, and Estee Lauder are just some of the names set to attend Packaging Innovations and Luxury Packaging London when it reunites the industry at Olympia on 1 & 2 December 2021. As excitement builds for the first in-person event in over a year, some of the world’s biggest brands have been quick to sign up for the UK’s premier packaging event. By attending, visitors will discover the latest trends and developments, meet colleagues and peers face-to-face, and do business, enabling them to further their brands and breach the boundaries of what they thought possible.

Those attending will span the food, drinks, beauty, gifting, and fashion and accessories sectors, as professionals look for the next big thing in packaging. Brands already signed up to attend include food heavyweights Aldi, Nestlé, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, and Tesco; household retail names ASOS and Next; drinks specialists Absolut and Naked Wines; and beauty leaders including Elemis, GHD, Jo Malone London, and The Body Shop.

Not only will those in attendance get to experience the latest packaging developments first-hand from over 180 specialist exhibitors, but they can also learn from some of the brightest minds in the industry at Packaging Innovations and Luxury Packaging London’s seminar programme. Here, curated content will tackle the FMCG and premium audience’s biggest questions whilst specialist sessions from The Pentawards will provide a source of inspiration for excellent packaging design.

Renan Joel, Divisional Director at Easyfairs, comments: “Following a difficult year, we are excited to host Packaging Innovations and Luxury Packaging London in 2021. With so many amazing brands already signed up to attend, alongside our packed show floor of expert exhibitors, it is shaping up to be a very exciting event. Nothing beats being able to do business face-to-face, and this thinking is reflected by the broad variety of names we have seen signing up to attend the show so far. I can’t wait to welcome everyone back to Olympia in September.”

