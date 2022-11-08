UK’s first large-scale merchant lithium refinery announced

Dominic Rowles, New Business Executive at NTT DATA UK&I comments:

“Today’s announcement of the UK’s first large-scale merchant lithium refinery comes as welcome news to our critical automotive manufacturing and energy industries. Grant Shapps’ visit to Teeside to make the announcement represents important, tangible steps to level up UK business while easing our reliance on the lithium supply chain. If 2022 has taught us anything, global supply chains are volatile and can cripple an economy instantly.

As the cost-of-living crisis continues to impact millions across the UK, boosts like this announcement will play an integral role in helping people keep their lights on. The refinery alone will provide more than 1000 jobs during construction and upon completion will provide 250 long-term jobs.

The automotive manufacturing sector has been crying out for domestic capability in battery manufacturing. As a nation, we should be doing everything possible to overcome electric vehicle production challenges. New research from NTT DATA, found that 51% of consumers plan to buy an electric or hybrid vehicle when purchasing their next car. Boosts such as this refinery ensure that consumers can continue to do so. Electric Vehicle’s continued growth will be essential in achieving the UK’s net zero ambitions and ensuring the automotive manufacturing sector’s survival.”