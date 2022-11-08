ZEBRA - Enabling. Performance Inspiring. Potential.
YANMAR Engines new 5 year warranty
ZEBRA - One unified software platform. Endless and easy upgradeability
Hytera logistics and distribution two way radio communication product solutions
UK’s first large-scale merchant lithium refinery announced
Dominic Rowles, New Business Executive at NTT DATA UK&I

UK’s first large-scale merchant lithium refinery announced

MHWmagazine 11 hours ago Power and Fuel

Dominic Rowles, New Business Executive at NTT DATA UK&I comments:

“Today’s announcement of the UK’s first large-scale merchant lithium refinery comes as welcome news to our critical automotive manufacturing and energy industries. Grant Shapps’ visit to Teeside to make the announcement represents important, tangible steps to level up UK business while easing our reliance on the lithium supply chain. If 2022 has taught us anything, global supply chains are volatile and can cripple an economy instantly.

As the cost-of-living crisis continues to impact millions across the UK, boosts like this announcement will play an integral role in helping people keep their lights on. The refinery alone will provide more than 1000 jobs during construction and upon completion will provide 250 long-term jobs.

The automotive manufacturing sector has been crying out for domestic capability in battery manufacturing. As a nation, we should be doing everything possible to overcome electric vehicle production challenges. New research from NTT DATA, found that 51% of consumers plan to buy an electric or hybrid vehicle when purchasing their next car. Boosts such as this refinery ensure that consumers can continue to do so. Electric Vehicle’s continued growth will be essential in achieving the UK’s net zero ambitions and ensuring the automotive manufacturing sector’s survival.”

Tags

Post Your Latest News On MHW

Check Also

Fuel Hazards In The Workplace

Fuel Hazards In The Workplace

All types of hazards within a workplace must be managed to ensure that both employees …

MHW Latest Top Tweets

© Copyright North Lodge Media Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Site made by Perceptionscape