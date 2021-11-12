UK’s largest container firm returns with a new festive charity campaign to support children in hospitals nationwide

Mobile Mini UK, the UK’s leading provider of secure storage containers and portable accommodation, has partnered with Fairy Bricks, the Huddersfield based charity who donate LEGO sets to children in hospital, to launch a Christmas fundraising appeal across the United Kingdom. Mobile Mini’s Building Smiles Campaign aims to raise funds so that children in hospitals all over the country gain access to LEGO sets, which have been proven to help aid recovery, provide distraction and encourage creativity and happiness through times of hardship.

Headquartered in Stockton-on-Tees, Mobile Mini UK, along with its Mr Box division, has 17 sites located in England, Scotland and Wales. Each branch is running localised fundraising initiatives and encouraging customers, clients and partners to donate to the cause. A dedicated Gofundme page has been devised to centralise donations and 100% of all money raised will go directly towards LEGO sets for young patients in local hospitals in the same communities as Mobile Mini locations. Some of the children’s wards that will benefit from these donations include those at:

Mobile Mini Scotland – University Hospital Wishaw

Mobile Mini North East – Sunderland Royal Infirmary

Mobile Mini Teesside/Support Centre – James Cook Hospital

Mobile Mini North West – Alder Hey Children’s Hospital

Mobile Mini Cumbria – Cumberland Infirmary

Mobile Mini East Midlands – Nottingham Children’s Hospital

Mobile Mini Humber – Diana Princess Of Wales Hospital

Mobile Mini West Yorkshire – Pinderfields Hospital

Mobile Mini West Midlands – Walsall Manor Hospital

Mobile Mini Thames Valley – Stoke Mandeville Hospital

Mobile Mini Bristol – Bristol Children’s Hospital

Mobile Mini Southampton – Southampton General Hospital

Mobile Mini South Wales – Princess Of Wales Hospital

Mobile Mini East Anglia – Colchester Hospital

Mobile Mini London – Darent Valley Hospital

Mr Box Division – Ipswich Hospital

Mobile Mini UK discovered Fairy Bricks last year during the coronavirus pandemic. The charity partnered with the LEGO Group to donate 30,000 toy sets to children of NHS workers to help families stay playful throughout the national lockdowns. Mobile Mini UK has also been recognised for its response to COVID-19, winning awards and accolades after providing accommodation units to NHS sites for use as pop-up vaccination centres and clinics.

Sunil Achtar, Mobile Mini Commercial Sales and Marketing Manager says, “Mobile Mini Building Smiles is all about giving hope to children at Christmas time and we are delighted to contribute to such a worthy cause. There is an obvious synergy between our expertise in building and construction with the toys provided by Fairy Bricks, but more importantly, the mission and goals of the charity align perfectly with the values of our 370 members of staff across the UK. We are honoured and privileged to run this campaign and encourage anyone who can to please donate and help us to put a smile on the face of children in hospitals over the festive season.”

Fairy Bricks has been brightening the lives of sick children in hospices and hospitals since 2013. Co-founder and ‘Chief Fairy’, Kev Gascoigne says, “Our charitable aim is very simple, to deliver LEGO sets to over 200 hospitals throughout the UK and 26 other countries per year. Play is a vital part of the recovery process when children are in hospital as it provides comfort, distraction and can even be used as an educational tool by Play Specialists, helping children to cope with the procedures they have to endure. We are very grateful to Mobile Mini for the Building Smiles initiative and thankful to everyone that has donated, or plans to donate, to this campaign. Every donation, no matter how small, will help give unwell children something to smile about this Christmas.”

Mobile Mini Building Smiles runs until December 17th 2021 and donations can be made online now.

More about Mobile Mini

www.mobilemini.co.uk

Mobile Mini UK, headquartered in Stockton-on-Tees, is one of the leading worldwide providers of portable accommodation and secure storage containers and is the biggest company of its kind in the UK. With a national network of 16 sites and over 40,000 portable units, typical customers include construction companies, retailers, manufacturers, hospitals, schools, utility companies, distributors, local and national government, hotels, restaurants, entertainment and shopping complexes and individual households.

The company values are safety first, results-driven, community involvement, continuous improvement, integration and transparency; with a continued ethos that ‘people make it happen’. Mobile Mini strives to remain the leader in portable storage and accommodation solutions to customers everywhere.

More about Fairy Bricks

www.fairybricks.co.uk

For visual information on Fairy Bricks, please see the VIDEO available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hWtSwB3rdrg