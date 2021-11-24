UK’s Premier Packaging Event to Showcase the Industry’s Most Cutting-Edge Innovations

Packaging Innovations and Luxury Packaging London, the UK’s most exclusive packaging event, returns to London Olympia next week (1 & 2 December) showcasing the most cutting-edge developments and technologies from right across the UK packaging community.

Show Launches

With the majority of the 180 exhibitors planning to launch new products and services live at the show, it is set to be the most innovative edition to date. For instance:

Delga Press will introduce its new digital laser-cutting technology

Leonhard Kurz will be presenting Dreamcomposer, its innovative software that allows the creation of multiple designs, producing 4k rendered, photorealistic results

GMG will debut its Pantone licensed colour guide – ColorBook. If a colour is out of gamut, the new software will read colour combinations to provide accurate solutions

KAPAG Board and Paper will unveil Oppboga resilient plus, its water-resistant paperboard that can resist damp environments

Valmatic will launch Paperdose its recyclable single-use packaging designed to reduce landfill waste

Sampling Innovations will debut Ticket Scent, a container designed to help consumers easily test new beauty products

MagVision will launch MagID, a patented marking technology which allows covert, serialised codes to be applied to packaging

Capardoni will introduce HILO 50, a jar and lid combination made from 90% recycled glass

Monro will showcase its new plastic tubes manufactured from ocean waste

Croxsons will display its new collection of glass bottles, derived from sustainable sources

Favini will present its new paper range, ’Crush’, developed from a range of natural and biodegradable ingredients including cocoa husks and algae

Lessebo Paper will launch a new range of embossing patterns, giving paper a more luxurious feel

Cole Fabrics will unveil its sustainable ribbons including a Tencel version made from eucalyptus and spruce trees

Natupharma will present its newest patent-pending eco packaging, Green Plastic, which is made from sugar cane, CO2 neutral, and fully biodegradable

Organoid will release its Natural Hop Surface on gold paper which retains its natural scent and texture and can be used to create tactile packaging for the premium market

Knoll will display KnollLuxe, a premium board platform that provides a recyclable alternative to plastic-based platforms

Aegg will showcase its extended portfolio of bottles and glass jars, which are all fully reusable and recyclable

Innovation on Show

Visitors to the show will also be able to see a number of show innovations and technologies more specific to their organisational needs. These include:

Label Form will present its range of labels, produced in accordance with the Prismm Zero Foil 2 Landfill Scheme

Futamura will show its renewable and biodegradable packaging films, NatureFlex, acting as an effective barrier to gas, moisture, and aromas

Bisong will display its range of sustainable pouches, containing natural substances including Bio-Cotton, Rayon, and Viscose

New Vision Packaging will be promoting its packaging partner credentials

Terra Firma will be showcase its ability to help companies create a unique package that highlights their brand and makes their products stand out on the shelf

Alongside the packed show floor, Packaging Innovations and Luxury Packaging London will host a curated seminar programme, featuring experts offering tangible advice on big subjects affecting the industry. The £10bn Debate will also take place at the end of Day One which will see thought-leaders discuss new regulations including Extended Producer Responsibility, the Deposit Return Scheme, and Waste Management Consistency.

Renan Joel, Divisional Director of Easyfairs, concludes: “Innovation remains the beating heart of the show and we are pleased to see so many of exhibitors using the event as a platform to launch their latest technologies and developments. We have sustainable solutions, new materials, and highly accurate printing and labelling technology all on show guaranteeing there is something for everyone. I can’t wait for the show to open and see these innovations first hand.”

