UK’s Premier Packaging Event to Showcase the Industry’s Most Cutting-Edge Innovations

Packaging Innovations and Luxury Packaging London, the UK’s most exclusive packaging event, returns to London Olympia next week (1 & 2 December) showcasing the most cutting-edge developments and technologies from right across the UK packaging community.
Show Launches
With the majority of the 180 exhibitors planning to launch new products and services live at the show, it is set to be the most innovative edition to date. For instance:
- Delga Press will introduce its new digital laser-cutting technology
- Leonhard Kurz will be presenting Dreamcomposer, its innovative software that allows the creation of multiple designs, producing 4k rendered, photorealistic results
- GMG will debut its Pantone licensed colour guide – ColorBook. If a colour is out of gamut, the new software will read colour combinations to provide accurate solutions
- KAPAG Board and Paper will unveil Oppboga resilient plus, its water-resistant paperboard that can resist damp environments
- Valmatic will launch Paperdose its recyclable single-use packaging designed to reduce landfill waste
- Sampling Innovations will debut Ticket Scent, a container designed to help consumers easily test new beauty products
- MagVision will launch MagID, a patented marking technology which allows covert, serialised codes to be applied to packaging
- Capardoni will introduce HILO 50, a jar and lid combination made from 90% recycled glass
- Monro will showcase its new plastic tubes manufactured from ocean waste
- Croxsons will display its new collection of glass bottles, derived from sustainable sources
- Favini will present its new paper range, ’Crush’, developed from a range of natural and biodegradable ingredients including cocoa husks and algae
- Lessebo Paper will launch a new range of embossing patterns, giving paper a more luxurious feel
- Cole Fabrics will unveil its sustainable ribbons including a Tencel version made from eucalyptus and spruce trees
- Natupharma will present its newest patent-pending eco packaging, Green Plastic, which is made from sugar cane, CO2 neutral, and fully biodegradable
- Organoid will release its Natural Hop Surface on gold paper which retains its natural scent and texture and can be used to create tactile packaging for the premium market
- Knoll will display KnollLuxe, a premium board platform that provides a recyclable alternative to plastic-based platforms
- Aegg will showcase its extended portfolio of bottles and glass jars, which are all fully reusable and recyclable
Innovation on Show
Visitors to the show will also be able to see a number of show innovations and technologies more specific to their organisational needs. These include:
- Label Form will present its range of labels, produced in accordance with the Prismm Zero Foil 2 Landfill Scheme
- Futamura will show its renewable and biodegradable packaging films, NatureFlex, acting as an effective barrier to gas, moisture, and aromas
- Bisong will display its range of sustainable pouches, containing natural substances including Bio-Cotton, Rayon, and Viscose
- New Vision Packaging will be promoting its packaging partner credentials
- Terra Firma will be showcase its ability to help companies create a unique package that highlights their brand and makes their products stand out on the shelf
Alongside the packed show floor, Packaging Innovations and Luxury Packaging London will host a curated seminar programme, featuring experts offering tangible advice on big subjects affecting the industry. The £10bn Debate will also take place at the end of Day One which will see thought-leaders discuss new regulations including Extended Producer Responsibility, the Deposit Return Scheme, and Waste Management Consistency.
Renan Joel, Divisional Director of Easyfairs, concludes: “Innovation remains the beating heart of the show and we are pleased to see so many of exhibitors using the event as a platform to launch their latest technologies and developments. We have sustainable solutions, new materials, and highly accurate printing and labelling technology all on show guaranteeing there is something for everyone. I can’t wait for the show to open and see these innovations first hand.”
For further information and to register to attend, please visit www.packaging-london.co.uk or contact the show team on +44 (0)20 8843 8800 or PackagingUK@easyfairs.com.