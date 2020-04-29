UKWA appoints new members to Management Board

The UK Warehousing Association (UKWA) has announced that Neil Bowker, Commercial Director of Bowker Group, one of the longest serving members of the Association, has accepted the role of Vice Chair on the UKWA Management Board. Neil will be supporting Nicola Ridges-Jones, Managing Director of MS Holdings, in her role as Chair of UKWA.

Two more members joining the UKWA Management Board are Ian Henderson, Group Property Director at Wincanton PLC and Gary Whittle, Commercial Director at Meacher’s Global Logistics.

Commenting on the new appointments, UKWA Chair Nicola Ridges-Jones said, “I am delighted that Neil Bowker has agreed to take on the position of Vice Chair, he has been a proactive and valued member of the UKWA Management Board for some years and I look forward to his continued contribution in this new role. It is exciting too to welcome both Ian Henderson and Gary Whittle to the team – their considerable industry experience and expertise will undoubtedly prove a great asset as we navigate the industry through these challenging times. I look forward to working with them and I know that they will all bring energy and vision to the UKWA Board.”

www.ukwa.org.uk