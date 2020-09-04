UKWA bids farewell to Douglas Fearnley (1945-2020)

With great sadness UKWA announces the death of Douglas Fearnley, an active member of the Association Management Board for many years, who latterly travelled regularly to the mainland from his home in Guernsey to attend Board meetings and UKWA events.

Douglas was the son of Jim Fearnley, original founder member in 1944 of the National Association of Inland Warehouse Keepers, who was several times Chairman and one-time Vice-President of the association. Douglas followed in his father’s footsteps during the sixties, joining the NAWK council in his late twenties and continuing to provide stirling support to the association over the next forty plus years.

A true veteran of the logistics industry, having joined his father’s business, Archbolds Storage, in 1961, Douglas served on the Boards of Archbold Group and Ocean Cory Distribution, prior to setting up JD Fearnley Transport & Warehousing in 1985, later to become JDF Logistics. His knowledge, wisdom and words of encouragement, combined with his sharp wit and humour, will be sadly missed by his many colleagues within UKWA and the wider logistics community.

Douglas passed away on 27th August, aged 75, following a recent illness. His funeral will be held at 2.00pm on Tuesday 8th September at The Forest Methodist Church, in The Parish of The Forest, Guernsey. The family have requested “family flowers only”, with donations to The Guernsey Society for Cancer Relief, c/o Hon Sec, Mrs S Butler, Meldrum Way, Braye Road, Vale, GY3 5PR.

On behalf of the Management Board, Executive Team and the membership, UKWA would like to express deepest sympathy to Douglas’ wife, Julia, and the Fearnley family at this sad time.

