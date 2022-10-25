UKWA calls on Government to reform electricity market

UKWA has responded to the department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy’s recent consultation on the proposed review of the electricity market arrangements by highlighting the need for holistic electricity reform, to protect both the planet and the supply chains of the future.

Whilst agreeing with the government’s broad priorities: affordability, energy security and decarbonisation, UKWA points out that as the sector weans itself off fossil fuels, it is witnessing a growing demand for electricity. Thanks to significant developments in lift power and battery technology, forklift trucks are increasingly operating on electricity as opposed to gas. Meanwhile, automation is taking hold – driven in part, by labour shortages – with electrically-powered conveyors, cranes and robots more widely deployed than ever before.

In logistics more generally, the demand for electricity is predicted to rise even further due to the changing nature of road and rail freight. UKWA points out that solar panels on warehouse rooftops – a largely untapped resource, close to centres of demand – have the potential to double the UK’s solar capacity and secure supply, to meet this increased demand.

As UKWA CEO Clare Bottle says: “Our research shows that only about 5% of warehouses have any solar panels on the roof; and where they do have such panels, these usually only cover 10-25% of the available space”.

The opportunity for doubling the UK’s solar capacity is explored in UKWA’s Walking on Sunshine report which illustrates the benefits of solar PV on warehouse roofs: https://www.ukwa.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Investment-Case-for-Rootop-Solar-Power-in-Warehousing-August-2022.pdf

In order to tackle market failures, ‘Government must take an ambitious approach’ to planning and infrastructure development. One suggestion made by UKWA is the extension of solar panels’ exemption from business rates rises across the UK to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. And UKWA’s report stresses the need for Ofgem reform, to change how businesses are charged by District Network Operators when increasing the supply into the grid, as a consequence of deploying renewable generation.

Clare concludes: “To encourage and incentivise the installation of renewable energy domestically and commercially, the government must remove these barriers. Our response to this consultation makes the case on behalf of our Members”.

www.ukwa.org.uk