UKWA celebrates excellence in warehousing

The UK Warehousing Association celebrated in style at its Annual Lunch & Awards event on Tuesday 28th June, recognising outstanding talent, commitment, and innovation at the Royal Lancaster, with Minister for Employment Mims Davies and veteran broadcaster John Humphrys in attendance.

Awards went to Iron Mountain and Uniserve respectively, for Best New Member and Best Infrastructure Project, Paul Ponsonby won the Customer Service Award with WH Malcolm with Diageo picking up the Award for Value Added Services.

The Environment Award went to Pallite, while Huboo achieved the Technical Innovation Award, and ILG were double winners, scooping Best Logistics Service Provider and Young Employee of The Year Awards, this year shared by ILG’s Jack Fountain and joint winner Francesca Hughes of Speedy Freight.

Bradley Hall of Carlton Forest Group was named Warehouse Manager of the Year, while the prestigious Chairman’s Award, awarded for extraordinary contribution to the industry, was presented to Andrew Malcolm, CEO of Malcolm Group.

Newcomers Tempus Novo, a charity that helps former prisoners find employment, were Highly Commended, as were all the finalists in the Young Employee category.

Commenting, Clare Bottle UKWA Chief Executive, said:

“It was fantastic to see so many guests from across the industry gathering again face-to-face to enjoy good company, superb food and to celebrate the best of our industry. We were delighted to welcome Mims Davies, who is a keen supporter of our industry, while John Humphrys entertained everyone with his anecdotes and refreshingly frank responses to audience questions on the current political scene. The achievements of all our winners were impressive, but it was particularly gratifying to see the superb quality of young people coming into our industry. Our commitment at UKWA is to build on this, creating opportunity for more involvement for young people within our own organisation and, working alongside others including Talent in Logistics, Think Logistics and Generation Logistics, focus on raising awareness of this great sector, drive diversity and attract the best talent to our industry.”

The next event for UKWA will be its Parliamentary Luncheon at the House of Lords on October 11th 2022.

www.ukwa.org.uk