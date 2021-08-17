RUD Lifting and Lashing Points
Temperature Controlled Storage & Distribution (TCS&D) Exhibition & Conference 2021
Post a Story on Materials Handling World
Hytera logistics and distribution two way radio communication product solutions
UKWA leads industry response to HM Treasury & MHCLG and UKGBC Consultations

UKWA leads industry response to HM Treasury & MHCLG and UKGBC Consultations

MHWmagazine 47 mins ago Power and Fuel, Warehouse

The UK Warehousing Association (UKWA) has convened its Real Estate Advisory Board, comprising leading commercial and industrial property developers and agents, to prepare a comprehensive response to two important consultations on behalf of the warehousing industry.

The first consultation, by the Government, relates to proposed changes to Business Rates, including more frequent valuations (3 yearly rather than 5 yearly), to reflect economic changes sooner and make rates fairer.

The second has been launched by UK Green Business Council and seeks feedback from relevant sectors in the built environment on its Whole Life Carbon Net Zero Roadmap, which will be published in time for UK’s hosting of COP26 in November 2021.

Commenting on the consultations, UKWA CEO Clare Bottle says, “Both these issues will affect the businesses of our members and as the voice of the industry, we felt it important to gather views from major influencers in order to prepare an informed, coherent response to each consultation. Advice and input from the real estate sector as well as UKWA board members was extremely valuable and we are pleased to be able to contribute to the process.”

She adds, “Sustainability is high on our agenda, and while transport accounts for 25% of carbon emission, 11% is from embodied carbon in the built environment. Therefore, as part of that built environment, it is important that the warehousing industry steps up to take our share of responsibility for achieving Net Zero by 2050.”

www.ukwa.org.uk

Tags

Check Also

Dale Fleet Logistics’ tough new Mercedes-Benz Atego puts in the hard miles so electric vans don’t have to

Dale Fleet Logistics’ tough new Mercedes-Benz Atego puts in the hard miles so electric vans don’t have to

The soaring popularity of battery-powered vans meant Dale Fleet Logistics needed a reliable transporter with …

MHW Latest Top Tweets

© Copyright North Lodge Media Ltd, All Rights Reserved