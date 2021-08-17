UKWA leads industry response to HM Treasury & MHCLG and UKGBC Consultations

The UK Warehousing Association (UKWA) has convened its Real Estate Advisory Board, comprising leading commercial and industrial property developers and agents, to prepare a comprehensive response to two important consultations on behalf of the warehousing industry.

The first consultation, by the Government, relates to proposed changes to Business Rates, including more frequent valuations (3 yearly rather than 5 yearly), to reflect economic changes sooner and make rates fairer.

The second has been launched by UK Green Business Council and seeks feedback from relevant sectors in the built environment on its Whole Life Carbon Net Zero Roadmap, which will be published in time for UK’s hosting of COP26 in November 2021.

Commenting on the consultations, UKWA CEO Clare Bottle says, “Both these issues will affect the businesses of our members and as the voice of the industry, we felt it important to gather views from major influencers in order to prepare an informed, coherent response to each consultation. Advice and input from the real estate sector as well as UKWA board members was extremely valuable and we are pleased to be able to contribute to the process.”

She adds, “Sustainability is high on our agenda, and while transport accounts for 25% of carbon emission, 11% is from embodied carbon in the built environment. Therefore, as part of that built environment, it is important that the warehousing industry steps up to take our share of responsibility for achieving Net Zero by 2050.”

www.ukwa.org.uk