UKWA National Conference: Why Digitalisation & Automation are Tools for Tough Times

7-8 March 2023 Crowne Plaza, Stratford-upon-Avon

Warehousing has been revolutionised by market forces that saw 17,145 high street shops close last year, with soaring energy costs, wider inflation and, critically, the impact of e-commerce on traditional shopping habits.

The sector has gained greater prominence in the retail supply chain as retailers focus on delivering directly to consumers. Warehouses have become sophisticated order fulfilment centres, offering complex value-added services, and managing ever larger numbers of SKUs with omnichannel inventory. The expectation is for fewer errors, faster response times and higher visibility, both for the consumer and the retailer.

Clare Bottle, UKWA CEO, says: “This new landscape and the fresh set of challenges it brings is driving a predicted surge in digital transformation over the next decade, bringing fundamental changes to the warehouse operations of the future. For warehouses to survive these tough times and thrive in the longer term, there is no longer a choice but to embrace digitalisation and automation.”

At this year’s UKWA National Conference, sponsored by Nulogy, delegates will hear from leading experts in Digitalisation & Automation within the warehousing industry, learn what is possible, what is affordable and what the latest technology can do to support success.

Speakers will include an impressive line-up of industry experts, including Richard Potter, CTO of Microsoft Services UK, Wincanton CEO James Wroath and Rueben Scriven of Interact Analysis, one of the warehouse automation industry’s foremost analysts. As usual, major figures from the world of logistics users, such as Lydia Warren, Senior Director Planning – EU Packing at LEGO and Stephen McGuirk, Head of Warehouse Operations for Vitabiotics, will join the conference to share their experiences of the changing digital world on interactive panels.

Dr. Walter Boettcher, Head of Research & Economics at Colliers, Chris Southworth, Secretary General of the ICC (International Chamber of Commerce) and Will Laing, Logistics Analyst, Commercial Research at Savills will deliver key note speeches, with industry insights and updates.

The two-day event includes networking opportunities and a conference dinner, with speaker Edwina Currie, former MP, Strictly contestant and Telegraph columnist.

Book now to find out more about robotics, automation, and digitalisation, how these technologies can benefit your business, optimise your operations and secure your future.

Join us at The Crowne Plaza, Stratford-upon-Avon, 7-8 March 2023. Visit ukwa.org.uk to register.

