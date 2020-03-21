UKWA postpones flagship Awards event until the Autumn

In the light of the evolving Coronavirus situation, UKWA has announced that its flagship Annual Lunch & Awards will be postponed until Tuesday 10th November 2020.

The event, originally planned for 25th June, will still be held at London’s prestigious The Dorchester and will as planned feature special guest, veteran broadcaster John Humphrys, who will present the UKWA Excellence Awards.

UKWA CEO Peter Ward commented, “Whilst we hope and expect the immediate crisis to have eased by June, the safety and wellbeing of our team, members, and wider stakeholder community are of prime concern; and by re-scheduling this popular event we can ensure the safety and security of our 500+ guests, with sufficient time to prepare as necessary. We can promise the usual superb entertainment and we are all determined to make this a truly memorable occasion!”

Bookings are now open for the revised date, and guests are encouraged to book early as for the last two years this event has been completely sold out well in advance.

According to Peter, the change of date will not affect the UKWA Awards process, other than to delay the timing. The deadline for entries has been extended to 31st July, and finalists will be announced in September.

“We are already receiving entries for our 2020 Awards, which recognise the top performers in our industry in ten categories,” he said. “We look forward to hearing from more outstanding members – whether companies or individuals – who deserve to win this important accolade.”

Further details for bookings and award entries can be found on the UKWA website at https://www.ukwa.org.uk/events/ukwa-annual-lunch-2020-tues-10th-november/ or by email to sue@ukwa.org.uk