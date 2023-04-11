UKWA strengthens Policy team with new appointment

The UK Warehousing Association (UKWA) has strengthened its Policy team with the appointment of Jon Garson as Advisory Board Consultation Manager.

The UKWA Policy team is tasked with engaging with government and other policy influencers to build awareness of the challenges facing the sector, promote the interests of the warehousing community and to contribute on behalf of members to relevant government consultations.

Jon brings many years of experience to his new role, as former CEO of the British Columbia Chamber of Commerce in Canada, and latterly operating a consultancy advising Associations on policy, public affairs and government consultations. On returning to the UK, he says he recognised the opportunity to join a vibrant part of the economy and to put his skills to good use.

“Post pandemic and post Brexit, the logistics industry – and the role of warehousing within it – has become more important than ever before. This is a time of real change and there are many shared challenges faced in British Columbia and in the UK – skills shortages, new technology, sustainability, land availability and more. These are exciting times and I’m very much looking forward to playing my part with UKWA.”

Jon’s role will be to co-ordinate and support the Policy Advisory Boards set up by UKWA to address some of the challenges identified in the government’s Future of Freight Plan. Currently, these include Property & Planning, Energy & Net Zero, People & Skills, Digitalisation & Robotics.

Commenting on Jon’s appointment, UKWA CEO Clare Bottle said: “Influencing policy and ensuring the voice of our sector is heard has become an increasingly important focus for UKWA. The work of our Policy team has already yielded results, most recently in the Spring Budget. The UKWA Advisory Boards are a key part of this process, enabling UKWA to respond to consultative documents on behalf of the industry and to provide the latest advice and information to our members. I’m delighted to welcome someone of Jon’s experience and seniority to our fantastic team!”

