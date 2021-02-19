UKWA to host Logistics Users panel discussion: ‘Are 3PLs on the same page as customers?’ Weds 3rd March, 11.30am

On Weds 3rd March, the UK Warehousing Association (UKWA) will be hosting a ‘virtual’ panel discussion with leading speakers from major logistics user brands to discuss the radical changes retailers are having to make following the global pandemic, continued closure of ‘non-essential’ high street stores and the super-acceleration of online shopping.

High profile speakers Chris Warn, Global Logistics Director at Pentland Brands, Iain Bartholemew Director of Logistics, International & Europe, Urban Outfitters, John Munnelly, Head of Distribution Operations at John Lewis plc and Juan Manuel Santiago Mendez, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Parts Logistics UK, will join UKWA CEO Peter Ward in a live event to discuss what’s next for retailers and ask whether the 3PL sector is ready to ‘step up’.

Peter Ward (pictured) explains, “Retailers are looking at radical new strategies for serving their customers, including massive reconfiguration of their logistics networks to move stock closer to consumers, improve agility and meet delivery expectations. Few have appetite for either the investment or the disruption associated with bringing this ‘in-house’ and are looking to their 3PL partners to take up the challenge.

Accordingly, UKWA has brought together this high-powered panel of speakers to share their thoughts with the 3PL community and describe what logistics user customers will need from their supply chain partners going forward.”

He adds, “If our industry fails to listen to the changing needs of customers or proves unable to take advantage of the emerging opportunities, we face a real threat. Rather than logistics being the new retail, we may instead see retail becoming the new logistics, if logistics users are driven to take control of their own warehousing, fulfilment and distribution requirements. I urge UKWA members and non-members alike to seize this unique opportunity to gain valuable insights into customers will expect from them in the ‘new’ post-pandemic, post-Brexit world.”

The UKWA Logistics Users Panel Discussion is free to attend; more detail and a registration link can be found here: https://www.ukwa.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/A4-2pp-Logistics-Users-Panel-Event.pdf