Universal Robots announces Machine Tending Masterclass at the AMRC

Opportunity to access government funding and transform operations in just one day

Universal Robots, the Danish producer of collaborative robots, is pleased to announce its Machine Tending Masterclass event on Tuesday 26th April at the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) in Sheffield. Attendees can access government funding and all of the expertise required to automate machine tending tasks and transform their operations.

Manufacturers across all industries are invited to meet with Universal Robots, UR+ partners, CNC manufacturers and installers all in one place. By investing a single day in their business, they can boost productivity with an actionable plan to introduce low maintenance, cost-effective collaborative automation in their existing production environments.

According to the Made Smarter Review the application of automation and robotics within UK industry could contribute £183.6bn by 2027. As business turn to cobots to help increase their capacity and fill labour gaps, machine tending is one of the simpler tasks to automate and offers a rapid return on investment. It is therefore the logical next step for most businesses seeking to improve margins and free up employees to focus on higher value activities.

The event will also introduce businesses to ‘lights out’ manufacturing, as a means of extracting additional value from existing investments in CNC machines. It will reveal how companies are using collaborative robots “out of hours” to increase capacity and run a night shift that enables them to take on lower margin jobs on profitable terms.

Experts from Universal Robots and the AMRC will be joined by representatives from the following organisations:

· SICK – Offering valuable insight into our vision systems/safety

· OnRobot – Displaying how UR can bolster your grippers/ tooling function

· Schunk – Discussing their gripping and clamping technology

· Robotiq – Highlighting their automation solution with plug and play elements

· EasyRobotics – Find out more about their industrial automation solutions for collaborative robots

· Measurement Solutions – Integrator offering insight into their tools and software to help create integrated systems for your business

· Haas – Hear all about their CNC tools

· MaZaK – Talking you through their CNC insights

“We can’t wait to get to Sheffield and demonstrate the power of cobots for UK manufacturers wanting to build a smarter, more efficient and resilient business,” says Mark Gray, Country Manager – UK & Ireland at Universal Robots.

“Our aim is to demonstrate that automation really is for everyone, not just large corporations with expert robotic engineers,”. “Those who attend the event will experience how easily automation can slot into existing operations and empower existing employees, all with minimal training.”

The event takes place on Tuesday 26th April from 9:30am – 16:30pm and is free to attend. Individuals can register here – https://events.universal-robots.com/semea/live-events/machine-tending-masterclass-at-the-amrc/

More about Universal Robots

Universal Robots aims to empower change in the way work is done using its leading-edge robotics platform.

Since introducing the world’s first commercially viable collaborative robot (cobot) in 2008, UR has developed a product portfolio including the UR3e, UR5e, UR10e, and UR16e, reflecting a range of reaches and payloads. Each model is supported by a wide selection of end-effectors, software, accessories and application kits in the UR+ ecosystem. This allows the cobots to be used across a wide range of industries and means that they can be redeployed across diverse tasks.

The company, which is part of Teradyne Inc., is headquartered in Odense, Denmark, and has offices in the USA, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Czech Republic, Romania, Russia, Turkey, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Mexico.