Unprecedented demand for Transport Manager Conferences, says Logistics UK

Logistics UK’s Transport Manager 2022 conferences are set to defy expectations, with over one thousand delegates already booked to attend – 38% more bookings than at the same stage in 2021. With live events planned at 10 venues around the UK, as well as a virtual conference, anyone wishing to attend is being advised to book as soon as possible to ensure a place at these events and keep their compliance knowledge up to date.

“Logistics UK’s Transport Manager conferences are well established in the calendar as a ‘must attend’ for all those responsible for the safe and compliant management of a fleet, whatever the size,” explains Kate Jennings, Policy Director at Logistics UK. “This year’s conferences are already seeing unprecedented levels of interest from those running fleets of all sizes, demonstrating that our programme will provide the information and discussion that transport managers need.”

Attendees will hear from expert speakers, senior industry figures and policy makers, including the local Traffic Commissioner, who will explain their priorities for the year ahead and detail the latest action taken on operators at Public Inquiries. There will also be an essential legislative round-up and technical update, and a compliance update which will include vital information on changes to roadside enforcement.

Further speakers will include sponsors of the event, who will share their insights into various topics. Gold sponsors Brigade Electronics will explore how operators can manage vehicle safety technology to support driver training, provide data in the event of an incident, mitigate risk, reduce insurance premiums and meet compliance requirements.

Bronze sponsors WTW will provide an overview of what fleet underwriters are currently looking for when rating motor fleet risks, including the importance of technology, and Weightmans – also a bronze sponsor – will consider the risks posed by vehicle technology and the steps organisations must take to ensure that they are protected from a criminal and regulatory perspective in the event of a driver being involved in a collision.

The event series is also supported by Quincus and VARTA Batteries by Clarios, and other sessions will cover vehicle in-service standards and preparing your fleet for electrification, and will be led by Logistics UK’s team of experts.

Ms Jennings continues: “We are very much looking forward to launching our conference series at Shepton Mallet on 22 September. Compliance is vital in the logistics industry and the Transport Manager conferences provide operators with peace of mind that they are equipped with all the information they need, as well as giving them the opportunity to hear from senior figures in the industry and have their questions answered.”

The price for Logistics UK members is £295 plus VAT for the first delegate and £265 plus VAT for subsequent delegates; for non-Logistics UK members the cost is £395 plus VAT for the first delegate and £365 plus VAT for subsequent delegates.

Transport Manager will be touring the UK from September to December 2022:

22 September – Bath and West Showground, Shepton Mallet

28 September – Slaley Hall Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort, Newcastle

6 October – Radisson Manchester Airport

11 October – Culloden Estate & Spa, Belfast

18 October – Doncaster Racecourse

20 October – Peterborough Marriott Hotel

2 November – Macdonald Inchyra, Falkirk

11 November – Virtual event

17 November – London Heathrow Marriott

24 November – All Nations Centre, Wales

1 December – CBS Arena, Coventry

For more information, or to book a place, please visit: www.logistics.org.uk/transport-manager