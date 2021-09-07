UNTHA America unveils new ZR two shaft shredder

UNTHA America has revealed a new two shaft shredder – the ZR. And, following 24 months of rigorous industry research and development – including prototype trials in Europe – this dual shaft machine now promises the lowest lifecycle costing (LCC) for waste, wood, electronics, and metal shredding in its class.

The high-performance ZR has been purposefully engineered for multi-shift, continuous pre-shredding – even when handling difficult materials some would consider economically unshreddable.

The machine’s low speed, high torque drive means it can process severe duty applications with ease, for a high level of shredder und ultimately plant availability. And the modular, quick-change cutting table design presents versatility at the core.

The ZR2400H, for example, has been specifically engineered for high throughputs, when rough shredding a variety of bulky waste, C&I waste, waste wood, MSW, mattresses, carpets, railroad ties, bales and rolled goods. Available as a static or mobile machine with crawler tracks, the goal for this model is volume reduction (90% <12”), material breakdown for further treatment, and alternative fuel production. This cutting system is therefore perfect for cement plants, operators in the biomass and energy recovery industries, MRFs, sorting and waste disposal firms.

The ZR2400W is the perfect metal scrap shredder, and also excels in the processing of E-scrap and large domestic appliances. Again, the goal is to achieve a rough material breakdown (90% <12”) for downstream sorting, making this the ideal machine for metal processors, recyclers, and aluminum and metal manufacturers.

The ZR’s independent, bi-directional shaft rotation means the aggressive cutters grab, shear and liberate material in forward and reverse, for a machine action that always shreds.

Both pre-shredders are also supplied with the UNTHA Eco Power Drive with water-cooled synchronous motors – an energy-efficient concept which has become globally renowned for its ability to reduce energy consumption by up to 75%.

“With the ZR, we’re talking a reliable powerhouse that pays for itself!” commented sales director Peter Streinik. “Like all our shredders, the innovation is engineered for long service intervals, easy maintenance, safe operations and high uptime. But what will really make it stand out in its class, is the ability to tackle difficult materials, at low cost.

“We believe this will open up a whole new world of shredding possibilities.”

Strong in performance, smart in saving, the ZR will be supplied with UNTHA GENIUS – the condition monitoring system which provides operators with access to their shredder’s performance data, in real-time, from any device.

Commenting on his 12-month trial of the ZR prototype during the machine’s R&D phase, Hubert A. Schwarz, head of processing and process development at Schaufler said: “The most important advantages of the ZR are versatility – the unit can shred both large, coarse NF metals and composites; fast, easy and efficient cleaning and maintenance; and low energy consumption – compared to other manufacturers, we’re saving $82,000 in energy costs a year as a result of using the ZR!”