Upgraded and enhanced generators from YANMAR

YANMAR has introduced a series of enhanced features to models in its portfolio of YDG Series generators and which are now available for the first time in Europe and meet Stage V emissions standards.

Featuring a host of engineering upgrades and powered by a state-of-the-art YANMAR air-cooled L-Series engine the series includes the re-engineered YDG3700, which has four models ranging from outputs of 3.3 kVA to 3.7 kVA, and the YDG5500 four-model series from 5.1 to 5.8 kVA.

Previously made in Japan, production of the sets has also been moved to YANMAR’s L-Series engine manufacturing facility in Italy which will greatly boost lead times for customers anywhere in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Carlo Giudici, Sales & Marketing Director at YANMAR Europe, said: “These upgraded and precision engineered models are brand new entrants into the European market and are established yet meticulously advanced generators which meet all global emissions standards and incorporate cutting edge components.

“As the generators are now made in Italy this also means that the many loyal customers of the YDG Series can look forward to a much shorter ordering process for new units.

“The upgraded YDG Series of generators is especially quiet and come in a versatile power range to meet many required outputs. Also, due to their very low fuel consumption, the generators can be used at full capacity for up to 10.5 hours.

“Furthermore, YANMAR Europe, headquartered in The Netherlands, has taken over the sales of YDG products for Europe, Russia, Middle-East and Africa and as we also have a comprehensive parts center near Amsterdam customers will be assured that YANMAR will provide reliable and fast back-up service and parts. We are also sourcing more European components.”

Key technical features of the new models include:

An increased and versatile power range

Robust, proven and reliable YANMAR L-Series engines

New European sourced pollution and waterproof control panel sockets

Low noise levels – as quiet as 81 dB(A)

A choice of starting methods – electric or recoil

Automatic low oil shutdown protection

High quality stainless steel top covers to counteract outside pressures

The introduction of new European-built alternators from NSM

Compact dimensions – (L 720 mm, H 578 mm, D 480 mm)

Carlo Giudici added: “The generators are now suitable for the European Union market as they have Stage V and CE certification.

“Based on the outstanding L-Series of engines the new models within the YDG Series are an extremely reliable and easily portable power source whatever the demands of the job site.”

Website: https://www.yanmar.com/eu/industrial/ydg-portable-diesel-generator/