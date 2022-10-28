Upscaling warehouse operations to meet seasonal demand

Renovotec launches November to February campaign

25% rental and purchase discount on all data capture, wireless and industrial printer products identified as high-impact by Renovotec industry research

Plus free campaign consultancy, support and maintenance ‘to maximise user ROI’ says Renovotec

“Our campaign will support users needing to upscale their seasonal warehouse operations flexibly, but also affordably” says Renovotec CEO Richard Gilliard

Renovotec, the UK’s fastest growing rugged hardware, software and services provider is launching a seasonal November 2022 to end February 2023 campaign to help users with 25% rental and purchase discounts on the leading data capture, wireless and industrial printer products identified by Renovotec industry research as having the greatest impact on warehouse operations.

Discounted device rental can be converted into later product purchase, also discounted, while Renovotec is including free consultancy, support and maintenance to ‘maximise user return on investment’ the company says.

“Our campaign will support users needing to upscale their seasonal warehouse operations flexibly, but also affordably” says Renovotec CEO Richard Gilliard. “Our scheme gives companies the option to rent, avoiding capital expenditure. It also gives them the option to ‘rent then buy’ which we believe is the most flexible warehouse device acquisition offer in the industry.”

