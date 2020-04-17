Urgent appeal for the return of bread baskets during COVID-19

Bakers Basco is issuing an urgent appeal to the British nation and local businesses to report any missing bread baskets and dollies that can be recovered by their teams to ensure the continued supply of essential bread and associated products to supermarkets during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The global crisis has already had an unprecedented impact on the UK economy and every industry sector is suffering in these challenging times. As a supplier of essential goods, the bakery industry is at risk of demand outstripping supply, so it is more important than ever to ensure that bakers have access to the equipment they need to maintain the regular supply and delivery of bakery products.

Bakers Basco equipment plays a vital role in the supply chain to ensure the continuous daily supply of bread and associated products from bakeries to supermarket shop floors across the UK. The company has already put an additional £1 million worth of equipment into the system but if existing stock is not returned, bakers soon won’t be able to get their bread to the shop shelves if equipment continually needs to be replaced.

During the current coronavirus pandemic, demand for bread has increased but if we continuously lose baskets (through people and other businesses taking them and using them without permission), it is set to become increasingly more difficult to keep the supply of this staple food at the same rate as what retailers currently require. Bakers are doing a tremendous job despite dealing in such difficult circumstances, which includes unexpected staff and driver shortages. It is paramount that we get this kit back into the system to ensure that we don’t face a shortage of products if we don’t have the correct equipment to move it in.

We know that many companies, which may have shut down during this time may be holding onto some of our equipment in their closed premises which they aren’t using, so we urge them to get in touch so that we can recover this equipment and re-introduce it back into the food chain to ensure that essential bread supplies can continue to operate.

Joe Street, Chairman of Bakers Basco, says: “We are issuing an urgent plea to everyone across the nation to be vigilant and report any bread baskets and dollies. Demand for bread is higher and we need these trays in order to keep the supply of bread going. Everyone needs their bread, more so than ever. For the sake of the nation – including key workers out there fighting this virus on the front line and those most vulnerable we are asking that people look out for abandoned or misused bread trays and dollies, call us, using the telephone number on the kit, so that we can advise how to repatriate or for us to recover. Often people don’t realise that this equipment is clearly marked as the property of Bakers Basco and provides one of the most environmentally friendly distribution systems as trays are returned to bakeries where they are washed and then re-used many times.”

PLEASE REPORT ANY MISSING EQUIPMENT OR ENQUIRIES TO 08000 327323 OR ENQUIRIES@BAKERSBASCO.CO.UK

www.bakersbasco.co.uk