Van Excellence celebrates another successful year

Tens of thousands of vans on the UK’s roads are now being operated to the highest standards of safety, compliance and efficiency, thanks to the work undertaken by the members of Van Excellence, a voluntary scheme administered by FTA and sponsored by Mercedes-Benz Vans. FTA is pleased to announce 2019 was another successful year with 91 companies achieving Van Excellence Operator Accreditation.

The Van Excellence Operator programme provides businesses with the opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to safer, more efficient and sustainable van fleets by passing a series of compliance tests.

Chris Lipscomb, Director of Operations at FTA, comments: “Van Excellence was launched in 2010 with the aim of professionalising van driving; nearly ten years later, it is fair to say its members have made great strides in improving the operational standards of the sector. With 91 companies achieving Operator Accreditation this year alone, we are extremely proud of Van Excellence; it remains the only industry group responsible for maintaining and championing the very highest standards of compliance across the van market.

“Whether a business operating a fleet of more than 5,000 vans – as does our largest member, BT Fleet – or an organisation with a single vehicle, the need for safety remains the same and must not be overlooked. Van Excellence is at the heart of FTA’s vans strategy and we plan to take it from strength to strength. And with many new projects in the pipeline, including the development of a specialist emission zone advice service, FTA has positioned itself at the forefront of the burgeoning vans sector; watch this space for more exciting developments in 2020.”

Van Excellence is also sponsored by The AA, Bott, Brigade Electronics, Hertz, Lex Autolease and Quartix.

In autumn 2019, FTA launched a dedicated Vans Policy Working Group. The group, comprised of 41 leaders within the sector, provides a vital mouthpiece for the industry with government, regulators and other stakeholders and a platform to communicate and debate the issues the market is facing.

FTA’s vans programme also includes Operational Briefings, held annually across the country to boost knowledge and expertise across van operators, and the prestigious Van Driver of the Year award.

For more information on Van Excellence please visit http://www.vanexcellence.co.uk, email info@vanexcellence.co.uk or call 03717 11 22 22.