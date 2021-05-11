Vantastic! Clayton Park Bakery invests in new fleet of Low Carbon Vehicles

Increased sales and strong demand for deliveries has led Clayton Park Bakery, one of Lancashire’s leading food producers, to invest thousands in a fleet of brand new, low carbon vans.

The firm has been enjoying increased sales of its Lancashire made products, and they’ve had to invest in four new vehicles to keep up with deliveries. The vehicles are the new ISUZU Grafter “Green” model.

According to the manufacturer:

“The new ISUZU Grafter ‘Green’ introduces new technology to the UK market that enables a reduction in CO2 emissions, greater fuel efficiency because of the reduced weight of the cab, and a significant noise reduction.”

The vans have been specially adapted for Clayton Park Bakery with advanced temperature control and featuring the firm’s distinctive “Baked for the taste” livery.

Paul Bradley, Marketing Manager at Clayton Park Bakery, commented:

“Clayton Park Bakery is a company routed in tradition, but our focus is firmly on the future. With these new vehicles we’ll be able to cut our carbon footprint and keep our customers’ shelves stocked for years to come.”

Clayton Park Bakery began in 1995 selling sausage rolls and meat pies in Blackburn Market. Since then the company has gone from strength to strength, winning a Great Taste Award in 2015 for their famous Lancashire Butter Pie.

They now produce over 8 million products per year and employ 167 staff, including some the best bakers in the country.

Clayton Park Bakery products are available in Spar shops around the north west, ASDA, and Booths supermarkets. Their pies are also sold at top sporting venues like Liverpool, Everton, Burnley, Wigan and Preston football clubs.

For more information about Clayton Park Bakery and their delicious range of baked goods, visit their website www.pietastic.com.