Vehicle examiner, Peter Wilson, joins the Datatag Police Liaison Team

The Datatag Police Liaison Team (PLT) are a key link between Datatag and the police across the UK. Peter Wilson has recently joined the Datatag PLT team to support the ongoing operation as the organisation grows nationwide. Peter has spent the last 14-years working with the Greater Manchester Police as Supervisor of the Vehicle Examination Unit and has gained extensive experience with the Datatag product range.

Peter’s new role involves working with police forces in the northern counties providing training on the use of Datatag and CESAR systems to identify vehicles. Peter commented on his new role, “I am really excited to be starting with Datatag, having worked alongside The Police Liaison Team throughout my time at GMP, it is an honour to be joining the team. I will be working closely with the northern UK police forces supporting staff and encouraging multi-agency work. I hope to use my experience in policing to develop training packages for Vehicle Examiners, RPU staff and Accident Investigators.”

Datatag offers a range of training courses for police officers to teach them the skills to identify stolen vehicles, plant and agricultural machinery, which are accredited by the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI). The courses cover general identification tools alongside the Datatag technology.

Maureen Matziaris, Operations Director, heads up the PLT she said, “We are thrilled to welcome Peter to the team. Our relationship with the police is incredibly valuable to help us fight against theft. Peter’s experience brings another level of knowledge to the team alongside existing members Vince Wise and Nick Mayell.”

A range of dates are available throughout August and September – for more information visit https://www.datatag.co.uk/training.php

To book a training space email info@datatag.co.uk