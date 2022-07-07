Versatile print-on-box system for CVP Impack and Everest

Sparck Technologies, the automated packaging solutions specialist, has introduced a flexible print-on-box capability for its advanced ‘fit-to-size’ packaging systems.

The new print-on-box facility is available with both the CVP Impack and CVP Everest models and can be retrofitted for existing customers. Custom messages, logos and branding can be individually tailored for each and every package at lightening speed. The ability to print directly onto packages offers tremendous opportunities for enhanced branding and individualisation of every package, giving the customer a more personalised unboxing experience.

The super-fast, in-line printing system uses instantly drying UV LED ink and is available in monochrome or full-colour (CYMK) versions. High print quality at up to 360 dpi allows for fine reproduction of full-colour images, text and logos, along with precision printing of QR, AR and barcodes to GS-1 standards. Using multiple print heads up to three faces of a box can be printed on in a single pass, with printer heads adjusting automatically for each tailored package.

Jo Bradley, Business Development Manager at Sparck Technologies, says: “Marketing managers at leading retailers and ecommerce businesses now have the opportunity to create exciting ‘box opening experiences’ for the individual – in addition to all the sustainability and cost advantages that come with right-size packaging. The possibilities are endless, from personalising by name a package for someone’s birthday, printing additional information such as ‘fragile’ or ‘this way up’, to short runs with specific or individual promotional text – whatever the creative mind can think of really. QR and Augmented Reality (AR) codes could, quite literally, add another dimension to the unboxing experience.

“But, beyond these creative opportunities, there are practical cost saving advantages to printing onto the package after it is formed, such as reducing the SKUs of pre-printed cardboard needed. And the in-line printing systems are fully capable of keeping pace with our fastest fit-to-size packaging machines. There are no limits to this technology.”

With the capability to tailor-make up to 1,100 packages per hour, for multiple or single item orders, the CVP Everest and CVP Impack packaging systems offer automated solutions for ecommerce operations challenged by increasing order volumes, labour shortages and growing demands for sustainable packaging solutions. With installations across Europe, the US and Canada, the CVP Automated Packaging Solutions effortlessly create, fill, fold and label each parcel in one seamless process – reducing package volumes by up to 50%, cutting cardboard usage by 30% and eliminating the need for void fill.

More information on Sparck Technologies’ CVP Automated Packaging Solutions can be found at

https://sparcktechnologies.com