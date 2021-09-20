Vincenzo Nicolo appointed IVECO UK & Ireland Business Director and Paolo Vota to take UK Financial Controller role

Effective September 14th, Vincenzo Nicolo has been appointed as Business Director of IVECO UK and Ireland.

Having previously presided over IVECO business units in Romania, Bulgaria, Czech Republic and Slovakia, Vincenzo brings with him a wealth of experience with the brand having joined the company in 2002. After holding several commercial responsibilities within the Italian market, latterly as Key Account Manager, in 2011 he took the opportunity to work abroad.

He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Commenting on his appointment, Nicolo says: “We’re in the midst of exciting times within the IVECO brand, following a successful introduction of the new IVECO S-WAY to the UK under difficult circumstances, and with the new Daily just around the corner too.

“I’m grateful to Sascha for the energy he has brought to the UK business and look forward to continuing our market share growth with the freshest and most complete 3.5 to 44t product range we’ve ever had.”

Based out of IVECO’s Basildon UK headquarters, he will replace Sascha Kaehne who joined the business from operations in Madrid in 2019. Kaehne will be taking up new responsibilities within IVECO Bus headquarters in Lyon, France.

“I wish to thank everyone, my UK colleagues and the IVECO Dealer network, for their hard work and efforts over the past few years,” added Kaehne. “It has been an unusual period for all businesses, but I’m very proud of what we’ve achieved following first the introduction of new Daily and more recently with the IVECO S-WAY.”

Also joining as UK & ROI Finance Controller will be Paolo Vota. With a degree in Economics, he joined IVECO in 1998. Starting with responsibilities for contract hire, he has since held various senior positions within IVECO Capital Italy, as Ukraine General Manager and as Finance Controller for East Europe, Medium & Heavy Business Line and for the Middle East and APAC regions.