VINCI Energies UK & RoI appoints Scott Van Der Vord as CEO

Effective 1st April, Scott Van Der Vord has been appointed CEO of VINCI Energies UK & RoI. He replaces Rochdi Ziyat, who is returning to France to prepare for his retirement after 12 years of leadership.

VINCI Energies UK & RoI is pleased to announce Scott Van Der Vord as its new CEO and is looking forward to continuing its successful growth under his new leadership.

Scott replaces Rochdi Ziyat, who is returning to France to prepare for his retirement after 12 years of leadership and direction. During that time, Rochdi helped to grow and nurture a community of incredible people, which enabled the company to multiply its activity seven-fold.

VINCI Energies UK & RoI prides itself on being a community of incredible people and is thrilled that an existing member of the community will take over as CEO.

This is Scott’s sixth year within the Group, having previously joined the Axians UK business after more than 10 years of working for global service integrators.

For the last three years, Scott has served as CFO, navigating the company financially through a period of organic and external acquisition growth, despite the unprecedented social and economic changes.

“Having seen our people’s resilience and entrepreneurial spirit over the past three years, I am excited for the future and proud to have this opportunity to lead our community of incredible people,” Scott Van Der Vord said.

