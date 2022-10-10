Visit B&B Attachments and KAUP at BAUMA 2022

B&B Attachments and partners KAUP are delighted to be exhibiting together at the 33rd edition of the world’s leading construction trade fair; BAUMA 2022. The globally renown exhibition is held at the Messe München convention centre from the 24th – 30th October.

The show has yet again sold out, booking 200,000 m2 of indoor space and 400,000 m2 outdoor, to more than 3,000 exhibitors, from 60 countries.

The two material handling specialists will be on stand B5 304, exhibiting a range of attachments designed specially to improve material handing in the construction industry.

KAUP and B&B Attachments have worked together in attachment development since 1980. Together, their shared knowledge and expertise continue to advance the material handling industry. Bauma is the perfect platform for both industry giants to show their latest innovations. This includes the K320, which is part of B&B’s BlockMaster range, made uniquely for specialist applications within the construction industry. The range is designed to assist with the complex task of safely moving bricks, blocks and tiles.

B&B Attachments will also exhibit its Beam Grab. This attachment has been manufactured by B&B to assist in the unloading process of pre-cast concrete floor beams. Designed to fit crane delivery vehicles, the beam grab can lift varying sized beams and profiles and handle up to six beams in one single lift.

KAUP will be exhibiting their T413 heavy duty bale clamp. This attachment can be used to handle waste bales in the recycling industry. It is an example of how KAUP attachments can easily be fitted to many different types and styles of vehicles throughout many different industry sectors. The variety and range of attachments ensure that the correct handling solution can be offered for many different applications.

“We are delighted to be exhibiting at this year’s Bauma. The exhibition is the construction industry’s largest event, and its return has created quite a buzz. The team are looking forward to meeting with customers and showing our products to a global audience.” Comments Mike Barton, Managing Director at B&B Attachments.

B&B and KAUP will be on the stand throughout the duration of the event.

