Visit B&B Attachments at the Oman Design & Build Week 2023

Oman Design & Build Week (ODBW) is Oman’s largest meeting place for the building construction, design, and real estate sectors. The event, which takes place on the 13th – 15th March 2023, at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre, Muscat, is expected to house around 250 exhibiting companies and register more than 12,000 visitors.

The UK based forklift truck attachment manufacturer; B&B Attachments will showcase its materials handling solutions for the construction industry on stand 5301, located in the UK Pavilion. The company will present its popular BlockMaster range of specialist forklift truck attachments, designed for bespoke materials handling within the building products industry.

Mike Barton, Managing Director at B&B Attachments comments; “This three-day event provides fantastic opportunities to showcase our products, network with industry experts, make new connections, and gain access to the latest industry updates.”

Mike continues; “The Oman construction market is growing at a rapid pace. Several big projects have recently been announced that will see long-term transformations to infrastructure and provide an increase in construction activity. This increase in activity makes it the ideal time to attend the exhibition, promote our BlockMaster range and get involved with the future growth of the Middle East.”

Visit B&B Attachments in the UK Pavilion at The Design and Build Week, to see how the company can support your material handling requirements. Book an appointment today with one of B&B’s specialists by e-mailing info@bandbattachments.com www.bandbattachments.com