Visitor registration opens for the UK’s leading intralogistics event

Visitor registration is now open for IMHX 2022, which returns 6 – 8 September to the NEC, Birmingham as the UK’s flagship event for those involved in managing, maintaining, and optimising the operations that keep supply chains moving.

The event, which last took place in 2019 ahead of the global Covid-19 pandemic, will bring together world-class suppliers to showcase intralogistics and supply chain solutions across three days of interactive demonstrations, exciting new product announcements and immersive experiences – each designed to help companies stay ahead of the shifting landscape of logistics and supply chain processes.

As technology continues to play a crucial role in shaping the future of supply chains, IMHX 2022 will not only provide a fascinating opportunity to discover artificial intelligence, robotics, and automated handling systems throughout the event, but it will also use cutting-edge technology solutions to create a more exciting event experience for visitors.

The Sustainability Zone, which is a brand-new addition for 2022 and is delivered by SEC Group and sponsored by Cranfield University, Crown Lift Trucks and Intelligent Energy, will harmonise a physical and virtual experience through the power of augmented reality. This ground-breaking feature will enable visitors to fully immerse themselves in the existing solutions that can be adopted as sustainability continues to be a key focus across supply chain operations.

IMHX 2022 group director, Rob Fisher, commented: “While the power of technology has enabled us to stay connected over the last three years, we are really delighted to be able to safely welcome our community back to IMHX this year for a face-to-face event.”

“Once again, we look forward to working with UK Materials Handling Association to provide an essential opportunity for professionals to source supply chain solutions, discover the very latest in technological advancements and gain actionable insights that will enable them to create stronger, more sustainable operations today that will stand the test of tomorrow’s challenges,” continued Fisher.

In addition to the full exhibition floor which includes names such as Whittan Group, Knapp, Combilift, Geekplus, Cesab, Zebra Technologies and Swisslog, IMHX 2022 will host a multi-track series of educational seminars, talks and workshops, with each covering key industry themes and trends. The full agenda, which is supported by Cranfield University as the official Academic Partner, is set to be released soon and will feature some of the industry’s most influential, innovative and pioneering minds as conference speakers.

Fisher also commented: “The main conference at IMHX 2022 will focus specifically on sustainability, while the Logistics Solutions agenda will dive into how advancements in technology and product design are driving key efficiency gains.”

“As new supply chain challenges continue to emerge amidst the demands of an ever-growing population, both the conference and exhibition at IMHX will provide the ultimate opportunity for this important industry to prepare and protect their operations,” continued Fisher.

IMHX 2022 will take place from 6 – 8 September at the NEC, Birmingham. To find out more and activate your free pass, please visit imhx.net.

IMHX is co-owned by Informa Exhibitions and the UK Materials Handling Association (formerly BITA – the British Industrial Truck Association).