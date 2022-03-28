Visual Components leads the way in simulation solutions with NVIDIA Omniverse & Lotus Technology

New project helps to digitally transform the manufacturing industry with life-like simulations

Visual Components announces its collaboration with NVIDIA and Lotus Technology to roll out a powerful and immersive simulation solution that will redefine how the manufacturing industry plans its systems.

The three companies are revolutionising how manufacturing projects can be designed, simulated, and planned for streamlined processes and flows.

Visual Components’ established product offering centres around a simple-to-use, brand-agnostic virtual simulation environment to help customers plan industrial applications with much greater detail, adapt to automation faster, and make informed decisions to overcome manufacturing and planning challenges.

With the Visual Components Connector for NVIDIA Omniverse, built with the assistance of NetAllied, manufacturers and system integrators are equipped with a holistic set of tools to conceptualise their production setups for digital twins, build and operate virtual factories and carry out simulation studies to measure and optimise performance.

This will also reform how cross-functional teams across various locations can collaborate on projects, improve communication and expedite project delivery.

Lotus Technology, a top-of-the-line sports car brand owned by Chinese multinational automotive company Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., is already using Visual Components simulation solutions to adapt and improve its production automation. With Omniverse, the Lotus SD-Digital factory team is looking forward to huge opportunities created by digitalisation of automotive production, starting with Lotus Technology.

Using Visual Components, Lotus Technology has managed to achieve tooling designs at a rate that is 20% faster for Lotus Lambda. The Lotus SD-Digital factory team, which is responsible for designing production systems for Lotus Technology, can test their plans with Visual Components and Omniverse, and engage their end customers by giving them access to fully immersive virtual factories and letting them experience their orders while in production. With this partnership, a concrete first step has been taken towards wider use of digital twins.

“NVIDIA Omniverse is a state-of-the-art collaboration and simulation platform, and we’re delighted to be playing a significant role in the benefits it can offer Lotus Technology and its customers. For us, it’s a great opportunity to open new doors that we previously couldn’t while offering greater efficiencies and optimisation opportunities with our simulation software,” said Mikko Urho, CEO at Visual Components.

“Visual Components joining the Omniverse ecosystem makes it easy for companies developing digital twins to quickly create their factories, warehouses, and production facilities. The combination of Visual Components’ intelligent content library with Omniverse’s simulation, AI and collaboration capabilities creates an express lane for anyone looking to develop digital twins. The work of Lotus Technology is a great example of this combined power,” said Mike Geyer, Industry Product Manager for Manufacturing on the Omniverse team at NVIDIA.

https://www.visualcomponents.com/