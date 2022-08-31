Vitafoam overhauls foam processing operation with new UNTHA shredder

Vitafoam has invested in a new UNTHA XR shredder, to modernise its foam-processing capabilities at its plant in Middleton, Greater Manchester.

Forming part of The Vita Group, Vitafoam processes ‘waste’ foam-based materials – such as trims and offcuts – for remanufacturing.

The firm has procured the new XR2000 shredder to replace the XR model it first purchased from UNTHA UK over 20 years ago.

The equipment will continue to process seven tonnes of foam per hour – equating to 14,000 tonnes of material salvaged for re-use each year.

Commenting on the investment, Martin Banks, project manager at Vitafoam, said: “Our decision to buy an XR back in the early 2000s was because it was the best machine available at the time to meet our process requirements and increase production throughput.

“Foam is notoriously difficult to shred – the way it condenses typically takes a lot of energy to process – so we needed a machine that would be up to the job.”

The new XR processes polyester, polyether, and reticulated foam to a particle size of <150mm.

“When looking to replace the shredder, we returned to UNTHA two decades later, because we remain confident they are a market leader in this complex field and that the modernised XR will benefit our operations,” continued Martin. “It also makes more commercial sense.”

Gary Moore, sales director at UNTHA UK, added: “When Vitafoam came to us 20 years ago, the firm was a pioneer – being forward thinking and one of the first organisations to install the single-shaft XR equipment.

“Both businesses, as well as the XR shredding technology, have advanced a lot since then, seeing Vitafoam benefit from easier maintenance and reduced energy costs with the updated XR model.”

“Companies may buy cheaper shredders, but it’s important to look past price alone,” Gary concluded. “It boils down to how long the machinery will last and how efficient it is to run, which demonstrates the true value and whole-life return on investment from a machine.”

