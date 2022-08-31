Volta Trucks appoints Amanda Gibson as Head of Public Relations

Volta Trucks, the leading and disruptive full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider, has announced the appointment of Amanda Gibson as its Head of Public Relations, effective immediately.

Amanda brings over 15 years’ automotive industry experience from a multitude of roles at Mitsubishi Motors, including Press & Public Relations, Sales Area Management and Electric Vehicle Programme Management. Most recently, Amanda served as Press, External Affairs & Sustainability Manager at Innovation Automotive, the UK’s first multi-brand, electric automotive company specialising in electric commercial vans. This experience gives her a broad technical, commercial and communication experience with electric vehicles that will be essential in communicating the Volta Trucks brand, products, and services to global media audiences.

A graduate from the University of Edinburgh, from which she was awarded a Masters degree in German, Amanda recently completed a Business Sustainability Management course at the University of Cambridge, achieving a Distinction.

Commenting on the appointment, Chief Communications Officer of Volta Trucks, Duncan Forrester, said: “I am delighted to welcome Amanda to Volta Trucks. She brings with her a wealth of experience and skills that will be essential as we communicate our journey to decarbonise urban logistics at industry-leading pace. Her appointment is a great example of the ambition of the company and our intention to bring in industry experts in their respective fields.”

Amanda Gibson added; “I am thrilled to be joining Volta Trucks at such an exciting time for the industry. Living in London, I see first-hand the effects of pollution and the scale of the challenge to transform the commercial vehicle fleet. With Volta Trucks’ mission, ‘Electric trucks for sustainable cities, with people at the heart of everything we do’, I’m excited to be a part of a company at the forefront of the journey towards a clean, safe and sustainable future.”

More about the Volta Zero.

The Volta Zero is the world’s first purpose-built full-electric 16-tonne vehicle designed for urban logistics, reducing the environmental impact of freight deliveries in city centres. Designed from the ground up with an operating pure-electric range of 150 – 200 kms (95 – 125 miles), the Volta Zero will eliminate an estimated 1.2M tonnes of CO2 by 2025.

Safety is also at the heart of Volta Trucks, with its ambition of producing the safest trucks for our cities. The Volta Zero was designed for electric from the outset, which facilitates a step-change in vehicle, driver and pedestrian safety. Thanks to the removal of the internal combustion engine, the operator of a Volta Zero sits in a central driving position, with a much lower seat height than a conventional truck. This combination, plus a glass house-style cab design, gives the driver a wide 220-degrees of visibility, minimising dangerous blind spots. The prototype Volta Zero was launched in September 2020, with the first vehicles starting to be evaluated by customers in late-2022.

In November 2021, Volta Trucks announced Europe’s largest purchase of full-electric trucks with DB Schenker’s order of 1,470 vehicles. This followed Petit Forestier’s order of 1,000 Volta Zeros. Volta Trucks now has a total order bank of around 6,500 vehicles, with an order bank value of circa €1.4 billion.

More about Volta Trucks.

Volta Trucks is a scale-up full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services company. Volta Trucks’ Head Office is in Stockholm, Sweden, with its engineering led from the UK, and forthcoming manufacturing facility in Steyr, Austria. The company also has sales teams across France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Netherlands, and the UK. Volta Trucks is partnering with a number of global leaders in the supply chain for the development and production of the Volta Zero.

www.voltatrucks.com