Volta Trucks appoints Dr. Seshu Bhagavathula to its board of directors

Volta Trucks has confirmed the appointment of Dr. Seshu Bhagavathula to its Board of Directors, bringing a wealth of global automotive, commercial vehicle industry, and vehicle electrification experience to the start-up full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer. Dr. Bhagavathula will also act as an advisor to the Volta Trucks Management Team, and his appointment is effective immediately.

Seshu Bhagavathula joins the Board of Volta Trucks from Ashok Leyland Group, India’s second largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, where he held the position of President of New Technologies and Business Initiatives. In this role, he was responsible Product and Portfolio Planning and converting new technologies including vehicle electrification into new busines initiatives for business and commercial benefit. Prior to his appointment as President, he undertook the role of Ashok Leyland’s Chief Technology Officer with responsibility for the Group-wide Research and Development of heavy duty, medium duty, and lightweight commercial vehicles as well as the Group’s electric vehicle projects and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, from level 1 to Level 4.

Seshu Bhagavathula has also held the position of Vice President, Research and Development for China’s Great Wall Motor Company as well as a number of Senior Director and managerial roles within Research and Development for Daimler Trucks and Daimler Chrysler AG.

Dr. Bhagavathula holds a Doctorate in High-frequency technology from the University of Stuttgart in Germany. He has several patents in automotive technology fields and has about 35 technical publications to his credit. He has also guided his previous employers on private equity and other investments in e-mobility related technologies.

Welcoming Seshu Bhagavathula to the Board of Directors of Volta Trucks, Chairman of the Board and representative of one of the company’s main shareholders, Mr Tomas Bergström, said; “Seshu Bhagavathula will bring an extensive global knowledge of the automotive and commercial vehicle industry to the Board of Directors of Volta Trucks. His in-depth understanding and experience, especially in the field of electrification, will support the Board and help guide the company as it transitions from a start-up to the manufacturer of the first purpose-built full electric large commercial vehicle.”