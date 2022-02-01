Volta Trucks appoints Steve Dichter as Chief Strategy Officer

Volta Trucks, the leading and disruptive full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider, has confirmed the appointment of Steve Dichter as Chief Strategy Officer, with immediate effect. Dichter replaces Casper Norden, who’s been appointed as Chief Fleet Solutions Officer, responsible for the implementation of the company’s Truck as a Service offer.

Steve Dichter brings over 40 years’ experience in building high performing businesses and cultures. Most of his career was with McKinsey & Company where he was a senior partner and a leader of their worldwide organization performance practice. Latterly, he served as Chief Operating Officer at Agility Logistics, focused on integrating over 40 acquisitions and achieving consistent profitability and growth. He received an MBA from Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration.

Confirming the appointment, Essa Al-Saleh, Chief Executive Officer of Volta Trucks, said; “I’m delighted to welcome Steve to the leadership team of Volta Trucks. His decades of experience strategically developing people and processes will help accelerate our growth, while remaining a nimble and agile company. We’ve expanded exponentially over 2021, from a handful of people at the start of the year to over 200 employees by year-end, and we aim to triple that again during 2022. As we transition from a start-up to a manufacturer of vehicles later this year, we are tackling a range of large strategic projects and it’s great to have somebody of Steve’s experience supporting our journey.”

Steve Dichter added; “Volta Trucks recognises that creating exceptional products requires exceptional capabilities and culture. The scale of Volta Trucks’ ambition, as well as its clear people focus in terms of safety and sustainability, resonates with my personal values and beliefs, so this opportunity was a natural fit.”