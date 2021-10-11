Volta Trucks introduces full-electric Volta Zero to the Netherlands

Volta Zero to be displayed at Zero Emission: EcoMobiel event on 12-14 October in Brabanthallen, Netherlands, to coincide with the launch of the company’s Dutch language website.

Volta Trucks’ European market expansion continues with dedicated in-market Business Development teams now operating in France, Spain, Italy, Germany, and the UK, with recruitment ongoing in the Netherlands.

Volta Trucks, a leading and disruptive full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider, will present the Volta Zero to Dutch customers as it continues its successful European tour into the Netherlands. This follows the recent UK roadshow and events in Paris, Madrid, Barcelona, Milan, Munich, and Frankfurt where nearly 1,000 individual customer demonstrations of the Volta Zero have been undertaken. This has led to over 2,500 pre-orders with an order value exceeding €600 million.

The Volta Zero will make its Dutch debut at Zero Emission : EcoMobiel from 12-14 October in Brabanthallen, Netherlands. Zero Emission : EcoMobiel has grown to become the largest platform for sustainable mobility and mobility management. The presentation at Zero Emission : EcoMobiel coincides with the launch of the company’s Dutch language website – www.voltatrucks.com/nl.

The Netherlands introduction comes at the same time as a significant expansion of the company’s European presence with in-market Business Development Managers now operating in France, Spain, Italy, Germany, and the UK. The teams of Michaela Pellegrino and Ileana Centorame (Italy), William Carlsson and Chris Heddle (UK), Maxime Hourquin (Spain), Anthony Buron (France) and Celina Mittelsten Scheid in Germany are already working with prospects and customers to help support their migration to full-electric commercial vehicles and to decarbonise their fleets.

Business Development Director of Volta Trucks, Carla Detrieux, said; “Having already visited many European markets, I’m delighted that we can bring the Volta Zero to the Netherlands. The Volta Zero has received a very positive reception across Europe where we’ve undertaken nearly 1,000 demonstrations and, as a result, have taken over 2,500 pre-orders. This clearly shows the significant customer demand we already have in the market. To be able to further capitalise on this momentum, we now have in-market Business Development Managers supporting our customers across France, Spain, Italy, Germany, and the UK. Our team of experts can help customers understand how the Volta Zero can decarbonise their fleets, as we look towards having the first Volta Zero vehicles on the road next year.”