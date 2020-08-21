Volta Zero full electric commercial vehicle to be launched online on 3rd September 2020

Volta Trucks has confirmed that the full-electric Volta Zero will be revealed at an online launch event at 10:00 BST on Thursday 3 September 2020.

As the first purpose-built full electric large commercial vehicle designed specifically for inner city freight and parcel distribution, the launch of the Volta Zero represents a significant moment for society’s movement towards zero-emission cities, and improvements in safety for all road users.

The online launch event will bring together a number of Volta Trucks’ speakers and a media, customer, and investor virtual audience.

The launch event can be viewed on the Volta Trucks website, www.voltatrucks.com.

It will also be broadcast at https://www.linkedin.com/events/thelaunchofthevoltazero/

Date: Thursday 3 September 2020

Time: 10:00AM BST (11:00AM CET)

Announcing the date of the launch, Chief Executive Officer of Volta Trucks, Rob Fowler, said; “Three years after the Volta Zero was first conceived, I am delighted that we will soon be able to reveal the vehicle. In 2017, we realised the opportunity that delivering a large zero-emission inner-city delivery vehicle could bring to the logistics industry, but also to the inhabitants of the city that it serves.

“Reducing pollution, improving safety, offering fleet operators a credible alternative to the internal combustion engine, and helping them with the migration to electrification, were our main drivers at the outset. The Volta Zero has over-delivered on all of these ambitions. Despite the headwinds we have all experienced in 2020, we will launch the Volta Zero on time, which is testament to a strong team, and fantastic partners. I’m really looking forward to revealing the Volta Zero, and seeing the truck used in our first pilot trials soon.”