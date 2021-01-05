Volvo 10-tonne asphalt compactors rolled out to emerging markets

The DD105 and DD105 OSC asphalt compactors from Volvo Construction Equipment now come equipped with Tier 3/Stage IIIA engines for emerging markets.

Thanks to the integration of a Tier 3/Stage IIIA engine, the DD105 and oscillatory variant DD105 OSC double drum compactors are now available in emerging markets. These fuel-efficient and productive machines are equipped with an 86.3kW Tier 3/Stage IIIA engine that automatically adjusts output according to jobsite requirements, delivering power only when needed. Other smart features include Eco mode – which cuts fuel consumption by up to 30% without affecting performance – and an auto-idle function that reduces engine speed when the roller is stopped.

Comfortably productive

These robust machines are built to work hard but that doesn’t mean they can’t be comfortable. Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) prides itself on designing machines with the operator in mind. The company makes some of the most comfortable – and therefore productive – machines in the industry and the DD105/DD105 OSC is no exception.

The ergonomically positioned controls and joystick guarantee effortless maneuverability, while the efficient climate system also helps keep the operator comfortable. The rear-mounted engine combined with a curved front glass panel and padded floor contributes to low levels of noise and vibrations within the cab – for a smooth and quiet ride.

Safety and ease of operation are enhanced by the expansive front windshield which maximizes the view down to the drum and spray bars. The structural pillar supporting the roof is located at the rear of the cab, meaning the three front glass panels provide operators with an entirely unobstructed view of the road. When working close to obstacles, the fully adjustable operator station can rotate and slide to the side of the cab to easily provide a view down the edge of the asphalt – increasing safety and rolling precision.

Smart technology, efficient compaction

The 10-tonne compactors come fitted with a 1,680 mm wide drum whose unique design halves the power needed to start the vibration system with no compromise on productivity. This reduces the operator’s exposure to machine vibration while also ensuring a smoother finished mat.

Fitted with the flexibility of the Volvo oscillation technology – which eliminates vertical vibrations – the DD105 OSC offers high compaction performance while producing a non-damaging oscillation movement. This transfers less stress to the surrounding surface, enabling compaction in more delicate application areas, such as bridges, over pipes and close to residential areas. Additionally, when compacting against a cold joint, the risk of damaging the cold surface is reduced, and the material can be more effectively compressed to seal and protect the surface. The oscillatory movement of the drum can also improve surface smoothness, by re-aligning the material. To account for the increased wear on the drum surface, the Volvo DD105 OSC roller has a hardened, abrasion-resistant alloy steel drum shell, which increases longevity.

Also helping operators to achieve a high mat quality in less time is the Compact Assist function. Powered by the Volvo Co-Pilot display, Compact Assist provides access to a set of work-enhancing apps – including pass mapping and temperature mapping – which provide real-time insight into the work being undertaken. With easy access to clear and detailed data, the operator can eliminate any damaging over-compaction and ensure complete coverage of the working area.

Unrivaled uptime

The Volvo DD105 and DD105 OSC both feature an automatic water spraying system with triple filtration that provides uniform coverage and variable flow, as well as helping prevent material pick-up. Furthermore, the two water pumps alternate during normal operation. In the rare event of a pump malfunctioning, a constant flow of water to the drum surface is automatically retained. The large 740-liter water tank allows for increased refill intervals, also helping to keep downtime to a minimum. Moreover, the tank’s low positioning affords the machine a low center of gravity for excellent stability and can be quickly and easily refilled at ground level.

The double drum compactors are designed for simple servicing and maintenance. The swing-up hood provides complete access to the engine and hydraulic components for efficient service inspections. Using a single key, technicians can access exterior service hatches, while fuses and relays are safely stored in the cab. With ground-level access to the engine, radiator, battery, and filters, daily checkpoints are unobstructed. And when it’s time to leave the jobsite and load into the truck, operators can rely on the Anti-Slip Control to avoid damaging the pavement.

To further optimize machine availability, customers can use CareTrack, the Volvo telematics system, to access a wide range of machine monitoring information designed to save time and money. When additional support is needed, the extensive Volvo dealer network is on hand to provide advice and solutions, which can help customers towards achieving their business goals and objectives.

Key specifications