Volvo 90-tonne excavator now available worldwide

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) is launching a new 90-tonne excavator fitted with a Stage V engine to meet requests from markets with such engine regulation.

The 90-tonne EC950F crawler excavator from Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) offers the perfect combination of power and stability to handle a high capacity in the toughest applications. Equipped with a 450kW Volvo D16 engine that delivers high torque at low rpm and complies with the newest international emissions standards, this machine is designed for fast and efficient on-site production.

Peak performance

Even in the harshest applications, the EC950F is up to the challenge. Operators can experience the superior digging force particularly when working with hard and heavy materials, thanks to constant high hydraulic pressure. The optimized hydraulics system increases pump power for fast and smooth operation, while the electro-hydraulic system controls on-demand flow and reduces internal losses in the hydraulic circuit. What’s more, the EC950F comes with a boom-swing priority valve.

Volvo’s unique ECO Mode helps the EC950F achieve outstanding fuel efficiency. ECO Mode optimizes the hydraulic system to reduce loss of flow and pressure, while the integrated work mode allows operators to choose the best work mode for the task at hand: operators select from I (Idle), F (Fine), G (General), H (Heavy) and P (Power max).

The 90-tonne excavator delivers a high bucket capacity for more tons per hour and can be fitted with a range of Volvo attachments, including General Purpose, Heavy-Duty, and Extreme-Duty buckets. When the application requires something more unique, Volvo can offer custom-built attachments to develop the right solution and achieve ultimate digging results. To boost machine versatility even further, the attachment management system can store settings for up to 20 different attachments, enabling the operator to pre-set hydraulic flow and pressure through the in-cab monitor.

The operator’s choice

The outstanding stability of the EC950F means operators can work with confidence in the most challenging environments. The sure-footed and solid machine features a wide track gauge, long track length, retractable undercarriage, and an optimized counterweight.

For optimum control, all machine interfaces – including joysticks, keypad, and LCD monitor – are ergonomically positioned. Smart features such as the optional Dig Assist – powered by Volvo Co-Pilot – help the operator to dig more efficiently. The low-noise and spacious cab further boost comfort.

Convenience and safety are enhanced thanks to a large entrance, including high visibility handrails and conveniently positioned steps, as well as anti-slip plates. The optional FOG (Falling Object Guard) and FOPS (Falling Object Protective Structure) provide further peace-of-mind when working in tough applications. For added visibility, the EC950F can be equipped with rearview and side cameras, or Volvo Smart View, which provides 360° vision.

Maximum uptime

Volvo’s commitment to rigorous testing in its development process ensures the production of well-engineered components, proven to be reliable in the toughest applications. Achieve non-stop production with the EC950F, built to deliver maximum longevity. Machine protection is provided by features that include a heavy-duty boom and arm, strong frame structure, heavy-duty underside plate and floating pins on the bucket connection, as well as optional full-length track guard.

For a prolonged bucket lifespan, Volvo offers a range of wear parts including segments, side cutters, shrouds, and teeth. When working with heavily compacted material the Pick Point tooth provides maximum penetration. To cut downtime to a minimum, the new Volvo Tooth System enables teeth changes in minutes: simply place, push and click – it’s that easy to install. Essential maintenance points are also easily accessed via the wide-opening and conveniently located compartment doors using central and surrounding walkways.

Cutting costs

Engineering machines that deliver outstanding results is just the start, Volvo is on hand to support the whole operation. With its extensive network of technicians, workshops, and dealers, Volvo has a comprehensive support team, using local knowledge and global authority. Volvo also has an expansive portfolio of services designed to complement machine performance and boost profitability.

Volvo ACTIVE CARE is a new service – based on the CareTrack telematics system. It provides real-time machine monitoring and tailored customer reports. The service is designed to help maximize machine uptime and reduce repair costs by helping take informed preventive maintenance actions.

While the EC950F is the biggest excavator in the Volvo CE range it’s not just the size that’s impressive. With unrivaled performance, productivity and uptime, the EC950F is the perfect match to load the A60H hauler.