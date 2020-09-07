Volvo chosen for Atkins LGV Training’s first new trucks

Atkins LGV Training has put its first new trucks on the road, adding four Volvo FLs to its mixed fleet of commercial vehicles.

The Bradford-based driving school is hoping the 18-tonne FLs will help push the business forward after re-opening its doors following an enforced closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Supplied by Phil Atkinson, Area Sales Manager at Crossroads Truck and Bus in Birstall, the four new FL rigids are fitted with Micra 26ft curtainside bodies and are powered Volvo’s latest Euro 6 D8K engine, producing up to 250 hp and 950 Nm of torque. The vehicles will be used to help Atkins’ customers work towards their Class 2 / C licence.

“This is the first time we have bought our own brand-new trucks,” explains Sonia Atkin, Director at Atkins LGV Training. “In the past we have leased our vehicles or bought used vehicles. But, having looked at the finances and considered all our options we decided we wanted to add these new Volvos to the fleet.

“We opted for Volvo over the other manufacturers as they are a well-respected brand, and one drivers aspire to get behind the wheel of. It’s hard to beat them in terms of value for money, reliability, service and fuel efficiency.

“This is a big investment for us, but we are sure it will help the company in the long run. We want to give our customers the very best trucks to learn in.”

The four trucks are covered by a Volvo Gold Contract repair & maintenance agreement, offering Atkins LGV Training the best possible uptime from their new vehicles. The FLs will be used seven days a week and are expected to clock up roughly 40,000km a year.

The Volvo FL’s automated 6-speed I-Sync transmission offers Atkins’ learners a smooth drive, helping to simplify negotiating city roads, while lowering fuel consumption and climate-impacting emissions. An air suspended driver’s seat with adjustable shock absorber, lumbar support and heating adds to the comfort of the ride and an additional kerbside window on the passenger door maximises visibility and safety.

“The feedback we’ve had from the drivers has been fantastic,” says Atkin. “They absolutely love taking them out. Like many other businesses, we had to close our doors completely due to the coronavirus, but we’re back open now. We’re hoping these new trucks will give us a real boost as we get back on our feet.”

Atkins LGV Training has been in operation for more than 30 years. The family-run firm provides driver training for heavy goods vehicles (HGV), passenger carrying vehicles (PCV), certificate of professional competence (CPC), car and trailer (B+E) and minibus licences.