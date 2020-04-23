“It’s suited to the work environment…..”

Is the opinion of John Gosling, Managing Director of Fareham-based T J Waste & Recycling Ltd, as he comments on the company’s recent purchase of a Volvo EC140E crawler excavator.

The fourteen tonne excavator is the first Volvo machine purchased by T J Waste & Recycling, following a successful demonstration and evaluation at the company’s Materials Recycling facility located at Tipner, on the outskirts of Portsmouth.

“We were impressed with the overall build quality, operator comfort, good visibility from the cab and the standard specification of the EC140E we had on demonstration,” comments John Gosling. “Besides the competitive package, we considered the Volvo to be well suited to the work environment within our recycling facility here at Tipner,” he continues.

Powered by a Volvo Stage V compliant 4-cylinder engine, developing 122 hp, the EC140E’s ‘Integrated work mode control’ provides a high level of efficiency by ensuring the maximum possible hydraulic horsepower available is delivered at a constant engine speed under varying load conditions, which significantly lowers fuel consumption. Specifically for the application at T J Waste & Recycling, the machine has been equipped with an optional reversible fan to keep the cooling packages free from dust and debris. A Turbo II engine pre-cleaner and an X3 hydraulic rotation circuit also facilitate the operation of a selector grab. In addition, an optional guard has been fitted to protect the bucket cylinder from accidental damage when loading high-sided bulk tippers, or unloading material from skips.

The overall geometry of the EC140E’s equipment is ideally suited to working within the confines of the recycling shed at the Tipner facility, whilst also providing sufficient load over-height and reach to load high-sided bulkers. Hose rupture valves are fitted as standard to the boom and dipper cylinders, as are quick fit hydraulics and a hammer/shear service.

Working a fifty-six hour week, the EC140E will handle a range of materials consisting mainly of construction waste, with an element of industrial and commercial waste. It is envisaged that the machine will handle around 50,000 tonnes of waste per annum at the Tipner facility, segregating and sorting material, up to 95% of which will be recycled.

The new arrival has been supplied with an SMT GB Level 2 ENHANCE service agreement, whereby the machine will be maintained by highly trained and qualified SMT engineers, using genuine Volvo parts at the correct service intervals. The Level 2 ENHANCE service agreement also provides T J Waste & Recycling LTD with bespoke Insight Reports and an Advanced Level CareTrack telematics system subscription, which provides a critical view of operation data, such as; fuel consumption, machine utilisation, and idling data.

Established in 2004, T J Waste & Recycling Ltd has five materials recovery sites strategically placed throughout Hampshire and West Sussex. Besides being suppliers of prime and recycled aggregates, the company also provides muck away and a skip and grab hire service. Operations are underpinned and supported by a comprehensive fleet of skip and tipper lorries and high sided bulkers.

SMT GB markets Volvo Construction Equipment products, together with K-Tec articulated hauler scraper boxes, in Great Britain. There are eight strategically placed Customer Support Centres, a dedicated National Used Equipment Centre and a network of utility equipment dealers, to ensure high quality customer support is maintained throughout the country.

www.tj-transport.co.uk