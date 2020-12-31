Volvo first to deliver Amazon Alexa in new heavy-duty trucks

The new Volvo FH, Volvo FH16, Volvo FM and Volvo FMX will be the first commercial heavy-duty trucks to come with Alexa built in.

The integration of Alexa will enable truck drivers to get directions, make phone calls, listen to the news and access entertainment, all with simple voice commands. Volvo trucks with Alexa will be available from March 2021 in Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain and the UK.

In September 2020, Volvo Trucks started sales of four new models that had been developed with a strong focus on the driver environment, safety and productivity. They have a new, flexible user interface with a digital instrument panel that gives the driver relevant information in each situation and makes it easier for drivers to take the right decisions.

“We have developed Volvo characteristics, including ergonomics, comfort and safety, and combined them with innovative technology, such as Alexa, to create an even more attractive and productive driver environment,” says Christian Coolsaet, Managing Director, Volvo Trucks UK & Ireland.

With Alexa drivers can keep their hands on the steering wheel and their eyes on the road. If the new truck is equipped with the navigation software that is available from Volvo Trucks, then the driver can ask Alexa which route to take.

In addition, Alexa can help the driver make phone calls, play music and access the news and audiobooks.

“Volvo Trucks understands that voice technology is essential to create the optimal experience for drivers of their heavy-duty trucks and we’re excited that Alexa is the chosen voice service to deliver this,” said Ned Curic, Vice President, Alexa Automotive.

“Alexa can be a helpful friend on the road for Volvo truck drivers, keeping them connected, entertained and productive.”

For more information, visit: https://www.volvotrucks.co.uk/en-gb/trucks/features/driverinterface.html