Volvo increases share of FreshLinc’s fleet with 20 new FH Tractors

FreshLinc Group has taken delivery of 20 new Volvo FH tractor units, highlighting the truck’s reliability and excellent fuel economy as key reasons for this latest order.

Supplied by Hartshorne Motor Services, the FH Globetrotter 6×2 pusher axle, rear air suspension tractor units – built with Volvo’s latest Euro 6, Step D, 13-litre engine, producing 460hp – will be split between FreshLinc’s own temperature-controlled fleet and FLX Logistics, the company’s general haulage division.

The four FreshLinc trucks will operate out of the transport firm’s depot in Evesham, while the 16 FLX Logistics vehicles join a 100 per cent Volvo fleet at the business’s base in Carrington.

Combined, they replace 20 older models from a rival manufacturer.

Andy Marchant, Fleet Engineer at FreshLinc, says: “The FH is a fantastic truck and we always receive positive driver feedback. That was one of the primary reasons we placed the order, as well as the great fuel economy they give us, strong residual values and the excellent support we receive from the Volvo dealer network.

“We take all of our vehicles with a full repair and maintenance package, which works well for us when budgeting our annual maintenance costs.”

All the new FHs have been specified with Volvo’s long haul fuel package, which combines multiple efficiency-enhancing features including the I-Shift gearbox with long haul optimised software. Also part of the package is the steering-wheel controlled I-Cruise intelligent cruise control, together with I-Roll – a freewheel function that saves fuel when neither engine power nor engine braking is needed, such as when driving on flat roads.

The Globetrotter cabs benefit from Volvo’s optional single bed living package, adding a generous 33-litre under-bunk fridge/freezer for maximum convenience.

“Our drivers love the Volvo product for its premium build quality, cab comfort and reliability,” adds Marchant. “They work hard and know they can count on Volvo to get the job done.”

The new trucks will be on the road up to seven-days-a-week, each covering up to 180,000 km per annum.

Since opening in 1996 the FreshLinc Group has grown into one of the UK’s biggest logistics firms and now operates four separate divisions – FreshLinc, FLX Logistics, DirectLinc and FLB – with a combined fleet of approximately 400 commercial vehicles.