Volvo introduces F generation ECR58, the industry’s most comfortable compact excavator

The new ECR58 F generation compact excavators from Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) provide outstanding levels of operator comfort, unprecedented versatility, and performance.

In devising the ECR58, the aim was to combine all of the industry’s best practices into a single product. And so, it has come to pass: the 6-tonne ECR58 compact excavator can unlock the full potential of its short swing radius and deliver top performance in a great multiplicity of applications.

The industry’s best cab

According to customer clinics, this product delivers better control and smoother combined operations than many bigger excavators. And no wonder. The ECR58 offers a new standard in operator comfort and the most spacious cab in the industry. And yet it still keeps the overall machine size more compact than ever before. On top of this, operator wellbeing, confidence, and safety are supported through a simplified workstation and user-friendly experience. The seat-to-joystick position has been revised and improved, while still being suspended together – a technique that Volvo introduced to the industry. Designed to offer the highest levels of operator convenience, the Volvo cab features efficient soundproofing, numerous storage areas, and 12V and USB ports. A fully opening front window and slide side window contribute to best in class all-around visibility. Operators can quickly and easily get to grips with the F-generation ECR58, thanks to the automotive style jog wheel, 5” color display and easy-to-navigate menus.

Multi-task safely and with ease

Most mishaps on site are due to attachment compatibility and tool changeover. To address this issue the ECR58 has a comprehensive range of attachments which are tailored exactly to the machine and easy to switch over. It includes buckets, breakers, thumbs, plus the new Tilt Quick Coupler – featuring a tilting angle of up to 2 x 90°. Hydraulic attachments can be operated with precision from the proportional fingertip controls, and flow settings are easily customizable thanks to new work modes. A short press on the work mode button will take the operator to a menu where machine settings can easily be matched to the attachment installed. Operators can create up to 20 tools in the library. For each tool, a large set of parameters can be adjusted to perfectly match the machine to the application at hand.

Top of the class

Superior stability, breakout force, tear-out force, and lifting capabilities result in fast cycle times, even when taking on the toughest tasks. Several intelligent features combine to deliver outstanding fuel efficiency, including the advanced hydraulic system with load sensing and flow sharing. ECO mode and engine auto-idle are standard features of the ECR58 F generation. ECO mode further reduces fuel consumption – by up to 10% – while engine auto-idle eliminates unnecessary fuel consumption. With the auto engine shut down, hours that are not worked are not recorded, reducing maintenance costs while contributing to a higher resale value. When it comes to servicing the machine, some maintenance tasks have been removed, and some service intervals doubled. And to support owners in keeping their ECR58 in top condition, and spreading service costs, Volvo offers maintenance and repair agreements.

The ECR58 F generation marks the beginnings of a new philosophy for Volvo’s compact excavator range – one that matches superior performance and intelligent features with ease of use and a modern and innovative design. As with all Volvo excavators, the ECR58 is more than 93% recyclable, demonstrating Volvo CE’s circular economy credentials. It is also compatible for use with bio hydraulic oils.

Key specifications:

www.volvoce.com