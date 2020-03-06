Volvo Material Handler boosts production at EMS Waste Services

Exeter-based EMS Waste Services Ltd has taken delivery of a new Volvo EW240E Material Handler for its new recycling facility, located on the Hill Barton Business Park.

The new Volvo EW240E MHE becomes the prime mover at the company’s new recycling facility, replacing a two year old EW210 that has been re-deployed at the company’s Torbay recycling centre.

“We chose the Volvo EW240E for several reasons,” explains Facility Manager Jack Stuart. “Firstly, we needed a materials handler with an elevating cab to take over the increasing production requirements at our Torbay facility, as well as a larger machine to take over production here at Exeter. Secondly, we already operate a range of Volvo equipment that has continuously demonstrated good product reliability, so opting for the new EW240E made perfect sense,” he continues. “Relying on good aftersales support is equally important when we need it, so is another reason for choosing Volvo equipment. SMT GB has a positive attitude when it comes to supporting us – nothing is too much trouble for them. Furthermore, the products themselves hold good residual values in the market place.”

Powered by a six-cylinder Volvo engine, developing 171 nett hp, the EW240E offers the latest in engine technology and operating sophistication. For example, pump flow is controlled for combined equipment and slewing operations to reduce the flow loss through the overload relief valves, whilst maintaining lift capacity and maximum swing torque.

The Volvo Care Cab offers a large and roomy interior, with plenty of leg room and foot space. Good all-round visibility is enhanced by pressurised and filtered cab air, which is supplied by a 14 vent climate control system. Thanks to the hydraulically raised and lowered cab, which has a maximum elevation of 5.7 metres, the EW240E Material Handler offers the operator the benefit of maximum visibility around the work area.

The machine has been supplied with a 6.5m straight boom, a 4m sorting arm and a Prodem selector grab for the business end of the machine. Thus rigged, the EW240E Material Handler provides a maximum forward reach of 10 metres, in addition to a maximum height of 12 metres; measured at the attachment pin. With an optimum 800L capacity grab, the machine has a generous 3.7 tonnes lifting capacity at maximum reach across carriage with its outriggers down. To facilitate grab rotation, the machine is equipped with x3 hydraulics, along with x1 hammer/shear hydraulics and hose rupture valves that are equipped as standard.

As the prime mover at the Hill Barton recycling facility, the EW240E Material Handler is in charge of sorting and handling incoming waste. Working a twelve-hour shift, the EW240E works together with a long boom L70H loading shovel and two smaller ECR145E reduced swing excavators, which work double shifts pre-sorting and loading the recycling system. In total, the machines will handle around 85,000 tonnes of waste at the Exeter facility, 95% of which is recycled.

“We have a fairly unique site here at Hill Barton,” explains Jack Stuart. “Besides our new recycling facility, we have the space for recycling aggregates, processing wood for biomass, green waste recycling and we even have an inert landfill area.” The company also plans to install a state of the art incinerator for all non-recyclable material in the near future.

Part of the family-run Stuart Group, EMS is a leading waste management company. With recycling facilities strategically located throughout Devon, EMS provides bespoke waste management solutions for industry, while also being supported by a comprehensive fleet of skip lorries. In total, the company handles and processes in excess of 130,000 tonnes of waste per annum.

SMT GB markets Volvo Construction Equipment products, together with K-Tec articulated hauler scraper boxes, in Great Britain. There are eight strategically placed Customer Support Centres, a dedicated National Used Equipment Centre and a network of utility equipment dealers, to ensure high quality customer support is maintained throughout the country.

www.emswasteservices.co.uk