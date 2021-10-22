Volvo off to a winning start at Western Fuel with ‘Robust and Reliable’ FL Tankers

Western Fuel has added its first new Volvos to its 26-strong tanker delivery fleet, putting two FL 4×2 rigids into service. The trucks replace older vehicles at the Bridgwater-based business and will be used to deliver kerosene, diesel and gas oil to a wide customer base across the south west.

Supplied by Mike Gill, Area Sales Manager, Truck and Bus Wales and West, the two 18-tonne FLs are backed with an eight-year Volvo Gold Contract repair & maintenance agreement, guaranteeing the best possible uptime.

Lewis Hook, Transport Manager at Western Fuel, says: “Traditionally we have always opted for a rival manufacturer, but after researching the market closely we decided to go for the FLs this time and the trucks certainly haven’t disappointed.

“We knew Volvo was a robust and reliable product – which is exactly what we need. And the light weight chassis of the FL allows us to maximise payload. The new Truck and Bus Wales and West depot in Bridgwater is right on our doorstep and, after some initial conversations, we were really impressed with what they could offer us.”

Powered by Volvo’s D8K engine, producing 250 hp and 950 Nm of torque, the two FLs are fitted with tank bodies from Road Tankers Northern.

Expected to cover approximately 35,000km per year, they will be used to transport bulk deliveries of fuel to the company’s domestic and commercial customers.

“We have four depots across the south west, and the vehicles are often working in quite rural areas,” explains Hook. “Manoeuvrability and robustness are important and the Volvos really deliver on both fronts.

“The team at Truck and Bus Wales and West created a fantastic all-round offer. We tend to run our trucks on an eight-year replacement cycle, and the fact they were happy to cater for us with the 96-month Gold Contract just shows the confidence they have in the product. It’s a huge weight off our shoulders, as we know the trucks are covered for their full life on our fleet.”

The trucks’ day cabs both feature a lower window on the passenger door to improve vision for the driver, plus a suspended, adjustable shock absorber driver’s seat, with lumbar and heat controls to improve comfort, along with DAB radio and Bluetooth connectivity.

“The drivers are very happy,” says Hook. “They tell me the Volvos feel far more solid than the trucks they were in before – and are very comfy, with a quality interior and fantastic power delivery.”

