Volvo Trucks appoints Andrew Goodwin as Director Service & Retail

Andrew Goodwin has been confirmed as the new Director Service & Retail for Volvo Trucks UK & Ireland, with immediate effect.

Goodwin brings a wealth of experience in commercial vehicle fleet management to the business having filled a variety of senior positions during an extensive career, most recently as Sales and Marketing Director for Rivus Fleet Solutions – formerly BT Fleet.

In his new role, he will be responsible for aftermarket and customer support across the Volvo Trucks dealer network in the UK & Ireland, as well as the management of the aftermarket sales and business development team.

Goodwin says: “It’s a hugely exciting time to be joining Volvo Trucks. Two-thirds of the product range has literally just been replaced, and it’s already attracting a strong order book from many customers which are new to the Volvo brand.

“Together with our network, I’m focused on delivering a premium level of service over the entire operating life cycle of the asset to support what is undoubtedly Volvo’s strongest ever product offering. This is a real opportunity to demonstrate to customers, both new and old, the true value of Genuine Volvo Service.”

With over 30 years’ experience delivering remarketing, fleet management and leasing solutions, Goodwin has worked with a number of high-profile commercial fleet operators across the UK and Europe. After 15 years at BNP Paribas-owned Arval, he joined Lex Autolease as Business Development Director with a remit to focus on the UK’s ‘mega-fleets’, securing contracts with Royal Mail, British Gas, Balfour Beatty and BT.

Goodwin held this position for four years, before joining specialist commercial fleet service provider BT Fleet as Sales Director in 2016, where he was part of the management team leading the divestment of the business from BT PLC to private equity ownership.

“Customers appreciate service partners that add tangible value over the lifetime of the asset, helping to manage costs, maximise uptime and ensuring vehicles are safe and compliant,” he says.

Goodwin is aiming to use his experience of delivering fleet and workshop services to help Volvo Trucks’ dealer network continue to prosper as the company forges ahead with its ambition to make its entire range fossil-free by 2040.

“With electrification and fuel cell technology on the horizon, we want to make the transition as smooth as possible for our customers,” he adds. “Commercial fleet operators are facing unprecedented challenges but at the same time there are ‘once-in-a-generation’ opportunities as we move towards cleaner transportation solutions.”

Goodwin succeeds Tony Davis, who left to pursue interests outside of the Volvo Group. He will be based at Volvo Trucks UK & Ireland’s headquarters in Warwick, and will report directly to Christian Coolsaet, Managing Director.