Volvo Trucks appoints Carl White as Used Trucks Director

Carl White has been promoted to Used Truck Director for Volvo Trucks UK & Ireland, with effect from 1 January 2021.

He will head Volvo Group UK used truck operations, responsible for retailing manufacturer owned vehicles under the trusted Volvo Selected, Volvo Approved and Volvo Economy banners, as well as supplying used vehicles to privately owned dealers across the Volvo Trucks network.

His position also encompasses the manufacturer’s Ely-based Trade and Export Trucks operation, which sells older and higher mileage vehicles to the trade, as well as for export to customers in predominantly right-hand drive markets worldwide.

White brings more than 30 years’ experience to the role, having joined BRS in 1990, prior to it being acquired by Volvo Group in 1998. He then transferred to Volvo Financial Services in 1999 as Regional Asset Manager, before joining Volvo Trucks UK & Ireland in 2003 as a Business

Development Manager. Since 2014 he has been National Sales and Brand Manager for Volvo Used Trucks, which sells more than 2,000 used trucks every year.

Commenting on his appointment, White says: “Volvo Used Trucks is an integral part of the business and I’m excited to have this opportunity to lead the team.

“We have worked incredibly hard to ensure we set the standard for used trucks; from quality of vehicle preparation to manufacturer-backed warranties that are second-to-none. I’m focused on ensuring we maintain these high standards and continue to build on the many added-value benefits we offer our customers.”

White, 49, takes over the role from Phil Wilkes, who has headed the used vehicle operation for the last two years. Wilkes will support the business through a transition period for the next three months, leaving at the end of March, after 23 years’ service with Volvo Group.