Volvo Trucks drives desirability to the next level with launch of FH Unlimited Edition

Volvo Trucks is launching an FH Unlimited Edition tractor unit featuring a luxurious Globetrotter XL cab interior, a full range of active safety equipment and a choice of three drivelines packed with Volvo’s latest technologies. The new models will allow customers to select between their preference for fuel saving potential, productivity and performance, or a

vehicle packed with power.

To reflect the unprecedented challenges faced by the country in 2020, Volvo Trucks will also be making a £1,000 donation to “NHS Charities Together” for every FH Unlimited Edition vehicle sold in the UK.

Available as a 6×2 pusher or tag axle tractor unit, the FH Unlimited Edition is being offered in Clearcoat Baiguini Blue or Titan Silver Metallic paintwork, although fleets may select their own solid or metallic cab colour if preferred. To stand out from the crowd, all vehicles will benefit from an enhanced exterior finish, chrome detailing, Alcoa Dura Bright alloy wheels, Conger Black premium chassis paint and Unlimited Edition cab graphics.

Setting the model apart is premium black leather upholstery embossed with the Volvo iron-mark, a black leather steering wheel, black seats and black door panels – for enhanced looks and an incredibly comfortable driving environment. Other features include an electrically adjustable driver’s

seat, 7” touchscreen, single bunk living package and a high level of standard equipment including under bunk fridge, microwave and television preparation.

John Comer, Head of Product Management at Volvo Trucks UK says: “With the Volvo FH Unlimited Edition we’re taking the very definition of premium to the next level, with a model where every single component and feature is designed to deliver productivity, performance, safety and driving pleasure.

Plus we’re including a three year subscription to Volvo Connect, allowing operators to access driver, vehicle and position data in real time at the office, and manage efficiencies through the driver app.

With this level of performance information at their fingertips, customers will be able to see in an instant the tweaks they need to make to secure a genuine improvement in profitability.”

All FH Unlimited Edition trucks include a complete range of active safety equipment, enhancing the FH’s already impressive passive safety features. Key driver support systems include Adaptive Cruise Control with Collision Warning and Advanced Emergency Brake, Volvo Dynamic Steering working

in conjunction with Lane Keeping Assist and Lane Changing Support. All vehicles also get the Visibility Plus package, featuring rain sensing wipers, automatic switching Bi-Xenon headlights with washer jets, plus fog lights and static cornering lights.

Driveline options include a choice between the Volvo FH 500 with I-Save, offering the best fuel saving potential thanks to the latest generation turbo-compound engine. This configuration sets a new benchmark for fuel and environmental performance, with the additional 300Nm of low down torque boosting journey times.

For maximum productivity and performance, fleets can opt for the Volvo FH 500 with I-Shift Dual Clutch, enabling seamless gear changes using sports car technology that is unique in the heavy truck market. For applications which demand a lot of shifting, this gearbox comes into its own.

Completing the line-up is the Volvo FH 540 – offering top-of-the-range power and torque from the FH range, combined with Volvo’s proven I-Shift transmission – the benchmark by which all others are measured.

All Volvo FH Unlimited Edition models come with Volvo’s Long Haul Fuel Package+, which comprises long-haul gear changing software with I-Roll and the latest generation I-See predictive cruise control.

The FH Unlimited Edition range is available to order from dealers nationwide now.

www.volvo.com