Volvo Trucks technician earns UK’s first distinction from IMI

Hartshorne Group’s Will Guest has become the first HGV apprentice technician in England to be awarded a distinction for the Institute of Motor Industry’s (IMI) Heavy Vehicle End Point Assessment.

As the only professional body covering the whole automotive sector, the IMI’s qualifications are recognised nationwide as the leading vocational benchmark for those learning their trade in the industry. The Level 3 apprenticeship, supported by partner Remit Training, involved academic learning and on-the-job training at the Volvo Trucks dealer Hartshorne’s Shrewsbury depot.

The culmination of the course sees the students undergo a two-day assessment including written tests and practical exercises, producing a portfolio of repair and maintenance work under the watchful eye of an exam assessor. At the end of the assessment the participants are awarded a pass, merit or distinction depending on their results. The Heavy Vehicle apprentice qualification is undertaken by all truck manufacturers, and Will is the first technician in England to gain a distinction.

“It’s fantastic that all the hard work has paid off,” he says. “The majority of my learning has been through working alongside my colleagues at the Hartshorne depot in Shrewsbury; they have supported me every step of the way and I couldn’t be more thankful.

“My manager Paul Hughes has been a huge source of information and support, as has the whole team really. There were around 15 apprentices in my group on the course – so it was good to meet the apprentices from the other Hartshorne depots. Hopefully we can all go on and have long and successful careers in the industry.”

Will has been working for the Hartshorne Group for five years but, due to two years of disruption because of the coronavirus pandemic, finished his apprenticeship just over a year late – not that it held him back.

Wayne Daniels, EPA & Gateway Manager for Remit, says: “During his assessments, Will was methodical, calm and collected. He asked questions before he began, to ensure he understood what was required of him and worked in a logical manner.

His write-ups were clear, concise and contained all relevant test figures and diagnostic procedures.

“He is fully deserving of his distinction grade and is an excellent example of what can be achieved with the right support, resources and a student-focused team with a clear process to follow. I wish him all the best for the future in our industry knowing he will improve its reputation and ours as an outstanding technician.”

Will’s passion for engines and gearboxes dates back to his childhood when he used to help his father Antony working on his motorbike.

“It’s a job I love and I’m looking forward to continue expanding my knowledge and experience in the coming years,” adds Will, who is now a fully-qualified HGV Technician.

“The industry is going through some interesting changes – with electromobility and alternative fuels opening up new opportunities to learn and gain new skills – and I’m excited to be a part of that.”

