W.E. Deane frees up 1000 pallet spaces to help businesses manage holiday season demand

After recent research from BNP Paribas Real Estate found that 13.5 million of buildings over 100,000sq ft had already been taken up in Q3, international freight forwarder, W.E. Deane has freed up 1000 pallet spaces at their Barking depot in the UK in order to further accommodate the incoming surplus that is expected over the holiday season.

Following the closure of shops throughout November as a result of the implemented government measures, Britons for the first time will spend more online this Christmas than in the high street thanks to the lockdown of non-essential stores.

This major shift in consumer buying habits has led to an unprecedented spike for warehousing demands. A commodity that was already in huge demand following continued Brexit induced stockpiling and prolonged disruptions caused by the Coronavirus outbreak.

To assist companies struggling to fulfil orders during this challenging time, W.E. Deane is able to offering full warehousing, pick and pack, distribution and fulfilment services and, meaning the company is well-placed to meet the ever-increasing demand that faces business throughout the UK.

As demand continues to overtake supply at an unprecedented rate, the recurring trend of businesses struggling to source warehouse capacity has begun to have a serious effect on industries throughout down the country.

Robert Falconer, W.E. Deane’s Managing Director commented: “In light of the recent spike in the e-commerce sector, we have taken the decision to release 1000 pallet spaces at our Barking site to relieve the pressure on businesses struggling to source warehouse capacity and store their stock.

“The fleeting growth of e-commerce that has occurred during the pandemic, combined with the busy holiday shopping season – which has already seen £2million-a-minute dropped on deals – is now beginning to place significant pressure on supply chain operations, most notably warehousing.

“As a result we are now seeing a sharp increase in businesses finding difficulty in maintaining a consistent stream of supplies to their customers and predict that this will become a mainstay over the holiday season as the squeeze of capacity shortages becomes tighter.”